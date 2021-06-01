WeiWei: “Give and take”

Give and take. I find myself to be a very giving person and always wanting to connect people and help people when I am in a position to do so. I learned pretty quickly that some people just want to take and sometimes it can make you look bad so be careful who you introduce to who because it can impact your reputation. I introduced a friend and an event producer . My friend was able to perform at a bunch of shows that drew a large audience that he didn’t have to bring in himself. He then started making a lot of demands and eating into everyone else’s mic check time and the show started late because of them. I was embarrassed and now I’m more careful with my contacts.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing WeiWei.

New York-based WeiWei is an Asian American Pop Singer/Songwriter. Born in Changsha, China, her family moved to the U.S. when she was four years old. As a child, WeiWei was a musical prodigy, playing violin, piano and guitar; even then she thought she could make music her life’s ambition. Her family, however, had other ideas! WeiWei explains that her mother was a stereotypical “tiger mom” and being a pop star was not an option in her household; WeiWei attended the University of Massachusetts at 16 and graduated at 20. She now combines her musical pursuits with a successful career as a Business Intelligence Developer at HBO, which she recently joined after working at American Express.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I was born in Changsha, China. My father was a cardiologist there and at the time there was more opportunity in America so we emigrated to Boston so he could do research. My mom remarried and I grew up with my step dad and two brothers. I didn’t have a stable childhood and moved around quite a bit because of my family situation. There was a lot of arguing and throughout my teenage years my mom was very volatile and would kick me out of the house. I was made fun of a lot in school because I was the only Asian person growing up in predominantly white town. I found that singing and music allowed me to escape both my school and home life.

Because of all the bullying, I would come home crying every day. My step dad, who was a professor at a local college, suggested I do Dual Enrollment. This meant that I would go to college instead of high school and the credits would apply to my degree. My mom agreed but I would have to take the same hours of classes as if I was in school so I ended up graduating high school at 16 because of the credits I accumulated.

I didn’t want to go to college. I wanted to pursue music. This was not even in the realm of possibilities and I wasn’t a legal adult so I couldn’t really make my own decisions. So I went to college. I figured if I had to do something I didn’t want to do, I might as well make money doing it so I became a business major and studied Operations and Information Management and minored in Economics.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I think anyone that is a musician has a calling for it. I worked in tech for a few years and tried to deny my calling and was really lost. I couldn’t imagine my life working 9–5 for the rest of my life when I had this passion to create. I had to take some time off of full time work to recalibrate and find a way to have a career while pursuing music. It’s like you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. It’s definitely not an easy path but if you don’t pursue it, life is also not easy. I feel that music is my life purpose.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have a vision board and almost everything that I have put on it has come true. I really believe in manifestation and also divine timing. That reminds me I need to create another one soon!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first show was at Pianos in NYC. I reached out to a bunch of labels and a manager named Gary Salzman came to my first show. I had never performed my own music before and didn’t really move around the stage and I kind of stood in the same place. Later we had a meeting at his office and he asked me, “How do you think you did?” I said,” I think I did ok. It was my first show.” He told me that I am singing like a singer and singers sing at weddings. I really appreciate constructive criticism and have definitely improved my live performance and interact with the audience more because of that feedback. He passed due to COVID but I will always remember him as he was so supportive of upcoming artists.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on putting out more singles! I am currently planning the music videos and releases.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

We need to normalize diversity and different races in positions of power. Media is very influential and if people consume media that shows, for example, an Asian girl that is a strong willed, powerful business leader instead of a docile girl that always does what she is told, society will be less apt to stereotype people in the ways we are used to. There is so much to learn from every culture and diverse representation will give us a better understanding of how culture influences people. I am Chinese American. I think there are positives and negatives to Chinese culture and American culture and I tried to take the best of both growing up. I have friends of all races and love to experience their traditions and customs. I love shows like Fresh off the Boat or Never Have I Ever. They are comedic but show real examples of what bi-cultural family dynamics are and their experience in society. People need to see different standards of beauty. Growing up as an Asian girl in a white town and seeing only caucasian people on TV, I didn’t really see anyone like me and I could never look like that so I wasn’t sure if anyone would see me as beautiful.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Have a split sheet and an agreement written out BEFORE you start collaborating. I once had a producer that I paid as work for hire withhold stems from me illegally unless I signed away 70% of my rights to him and pay extra for mixing and mastering even though the verbal agreement was that it would be included. After legal fees and a lot of arguing I signed away half just to get the work I paid for even though he did not even write the song and was paid for the work he did to avoid bleeding lawyer fees. Have money set aside for marketing. Music is a business. It would be ridiculous if a fashion designer were to make clothes and sit at home and expect people to come out of the woodwork to buy them. It’s the same with music. You have to have a strategy and a budget to advertise your music. This is what the labels do. You hear about people going viral overnight but most of the time that is the tip of the iceberg and they have been putting out content for a while before it gets there. Social media is so important. Music is all digital. Your audience is all online so you have to make social media your job. Keep creating content to stay top of mind. The algorithms favor creators that have a high volume of great content. Try to work with people you know or people have been recommended by people you trust. There is a lot of smoke and mirrors in this industry. People who say they are someone or know someone or can do x y z for you. My best musical experiences have been with friends or friends of friends that I trust. Your friends will care about your work more than a stranger. Give and take. I find myself to be a very giving person and always wanting to connect people and help people when I am in a position to do so. I learned pretty quickly that some people just want to take and sometimes it can make you look bad so be careful who you introduce to who because it can impact your reputation. I introduced a friend and an event producer . My friend was able to perform at a bunch of shows that drew a large audience that he didn’t have to bring in himself. He then started making a lot of demands and eating into everyone else’s mic check time and the show started late because of them. I was embarrassed and now I’m more careful with my contacts.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would say to look back at your entire life and think about all the things that have worked out. Have gratitude and trust that the universe always has your back. Surround yourself with people that inspire you, not bring you down. Meditate, eat healthy and stay active. Exercise when you are stressed out and get enough sleep. Like any career, having your health will allow you to be more successful in the long term.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to inspire people to pursue their dreams — especially creative ones. Many people have limiting belief systems because we were taught at a young age that we can’t do certain things. I always imagined having a music incubator later on in my career when I’ve reached a level of accomplishment where I can help others. Music school is expensive but there are no guarantees. What if I started something like y-combinator (a tech incubator) but for music? At the end of it you are introduced to labels, managers and celebrity coaches just like in a startup incubator, you meet investors and advisors.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had so many friends help me and support my music. Anyone that listens has helped me get to where I am. In particular, my friends Bonnie Gleicher and Simon Kellman have helped me get on playlists that I could only have dreamed to be on and they really deserve a shout out here. Bonnie is also a songwriter and producer and her work is amazing. Ryan Egan produced my first song and showed me the ropes of songwriting. New York Top Liner Camp which was founded by Jason Rogewitz really helped me become part of the NYC music community. The list goes on but these people really helped me get my start.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Mine is a mantra I tell myself when I spiral into the negativity vortex. “I am open to the possibilities life has to offer. I trust that there is a plan and that I am taken care of. “ Whenever I look back on life, I have always gotten what I wanted. Maybe not in the way I thought I was going to get it, but life has a funny way of working things out. And things always work out. Whether I am looking for a job or an apartment, if one thing doesn’t work out the next thing does and it’s even better than I could have imagined.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Paris Hilton. She is a business woman and an artist and I think she has a pure soul. She knows her brand and plays the hot blonde girl very well but she is very smart. I love that she DJ’s and she also loves animals.

How can our readers follow you online?

TikTok — Weisquared

Instagram- xoxo_weiwei

YouTube:

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!