Weighted Blankets: For Me, Better Sleep, Fewer Nightmares

Weighted blankets get some flack as a trendy thing that people can’t stop talking about, but hear me out. I, too, was skeptical, so bought two 10-pound blankets (the only ones I could find at the time), and tried them.

Five ways weighted blankets helped me (details below): Calming sensation – relaxing, reduced anxiety More restful sleep – less tossing & turning Longer sleep – fewer nights waking up for hours at a time Fewer nightmares ­– able to sleep peacefully Day time – blankets on shoulders or lap were calming, increased focus

For a few years now, I have been a very restless sleeper. I would toss and turn, and wake up frequently, sometimes for hours at a time. On top of that, I often had severe nightmares.

Weighted blankets helped me sleep better, and have fewer

nightmares.

I did a lot of research after reading that weighted blankets scientifically calm you. Penn State Medicine says:

When you’re stressed, your heart beats too quickly. When this happens, lowering your heart rate can lead to overall feelings of calmness. Pressure calms you by activating your parasympathetic nervous system, which lowers your heart rate when you’re stressed. A lower heart rate leads to the overall feeling of calmness that the blanket provides. A weighted blanket uses “pressure therapy” — using a calm-inducing amount of pressure on your entire body, similar to the feeling of being hugged, swaddled, stroked, or held.

Out of sheer curiosity, with nothing to lose, I figured it was worth a try. After all, it appeared from research that weighted blankets did help people with anxiety and insomnia, and Psychology Today noted that:

Many people describe the feeling of a weighted blanket as like being held in a gentle hug. Weighted blankets apply light, even pressure over the entire body…the changes to nervous system activity that come from deep pressure stimulation are accompanied by a cascade of changes to hormones, which also contribute to lower anxiety and generate feelings of calm. These hormonal changes can also be beneficial for sleep.

The first time I tried the blankets, I had an immediate, very tactile, and delightful sensation of calm. It was much more pronounced than I would have guessed. And I still get that same, “ahhhhhh, very nice” sensation every time I get into bed and put the blankets over me. I put one on my chest and one on my calves, loosely, not sure it matters so much how you place one/them; I do it by comfort. Typically, one might have a single heavier weighted blanket, but because of the pandemic supply/demand, I have two lighter ones.

Weighted blankets… mysterious, until you research the science behind why they make you feel calm.

Simply put: I did sleep much better. For more hours, and without waking up as much. Also, and extremely important to me, the frequency of nightmares diminished greatly (I have prior trauma). For me, either one of these things would have been a big deal. So, to get more sleep and more restful sleep, plus fewer nightmares, was pretty amazing.

To put it bluntly, there was no way I would have believed, without trying it myself, that weighted blankets could have such a distinct, positive effect on my sleep.

And, occasionally (now kind of wondering, why not always?) I take a weighted blanket and put it on my shoulders or lap while working or even watching TV, and the calming feeling is so sudden and welcome.

I was a very restless sleeper who often had severe nightmares, and weighted blankets helped me sleep more soundly and better, with fewer nightmares.

Everyone is different, and I can only state my own personal lived experience. I am not making any recommendations, but can personally say, as someone who had insomnia and nightmares that created daytime issues, weighted blankets helped me quite a lot personally. My thought is, for anyone curious about weighted blankets, since they are fairly inexpensive… if you can’t sleep, or have bad dreams, they might be worth a try. I am personally a big fan.

