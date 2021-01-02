Contributor Log In/Sign Up
#weeklyprompt Joy In The Moment … it’s not going to be like last time

Yet, […]

My memory of heading to have my car inspected two years ago triggered words like half day event, procrastination, planning and patience. I also had visions of long lines, a lengthy walk to the inspection office and a lack of social distancing, as several persons queued to have the inspection completed before year end.

Yet, as I prepared to make the trek last week, I was calm. I kept replaying the words of the CSR who had called to remind of the renewal date – it’s not going to be like last time. I arrived at the office half an hour after their official opening time and was directed to drive straight to the inspection pit – Alleluia! My car remained there, while I went inside to complete the necessary documents and make my payment.

As I headed back to the car, the Inspector dangled a key in front of me. “Did you misplace this?” Of course I had. I had been searching my home the entire week for it. It was the key to the emergency exit, that had apparently slipped off the bonnet and onto the ledge in the engine. I was overjoyed that that morning I had chosen to come to the Inspection Office, to live in the moment, be guided by my inner voice and trust the universe.

    Judy Joseph McSween, Time Out Specialist at Judy Joseph Mc Sween Time Out Specialist

