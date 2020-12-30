Weekly Prompt: Goodbye Fear

A very real fear I had harbored the past few years was cleaning out five decades of accumulation from my parent’s overstuffed house and garage. Where to even start? Circumstances changed in 2020, so amid a pandemic, with siblings and spouses, we tackled it – weekend by weekend. Cleaning everything out wasn’t easy, but it also wasn’t the insurmountable task I had built it up to be – and we did it with the complications of a pandemic! My lesson was that fear imagined is no match for fear faced. #weeklyprompt