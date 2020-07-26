Weekly Prompt: advice to my younger self aged 26

Dear Ros

I want you to take five minutes, sit down, breathe deeply and remember that you are a wonderful, heartfelt young woman.

What seems like a fork in the road now will lead to greater opportunities. You have courage in spadesful and do twice what most people do in half the time but remember you are a human being and be kind to yourself. Don’t beat yourself up for your choices or feel life is hard and unfair. Do not allow yourself at this time to feel depressed or that life isn’t worth living. It is. I promise.

You are very sensitive and vulnerable but wear such an effective mask that others often see you as impenetrable and totally in control. They even try to pull you down because of it. Know now that daring to show your vulnerability and to be open to others, to stop judging yourself and others by impossible levels of perfectionism, will be the greatest and kindest gift you can ever give yourself.

Know that you are more than enough and that your intellect and emotional intelligence will take you further than you can ever imagine so you don’t need to worry about striving for success. The less you try, the more successful you will be. When you trust your inner intuition and tap into your inner power you will not just make the right choices but intuitively take the right action at the right time.

Do not let those who are afraid of your light try to dim it. You are a maverick. You see things differently and do things differently and that, coupled with your great sense of compassion, will make the world a better place.

You are curious, so remember that questions are the answer. Do not be afraid to ask questions, seek a better path, do not be a lemming and follow the herd to fit in, even if this makes others uncomfortable. Yours is a path to change the world and this will not always be comfortable to you or others. Treat their fear with grace and understanding.

Smile. People will always love you for it.

Find out what makes you happy and pursue it every day. Feel at ease with this as all that you need is already within you. Enjoy the journey. Even the bumpy roads will give you a new level of wisdom. Know that you do have a spiritual gift and will experience events, insights and visions that others will try to rubbish. Don’t let them. Trust yourself.

Learn to let go. It makes skiing, sex and so much more really wonderful. Speaking of which, don’t confuse sex for love or see the need for human contact and connection as anything other than sacred and wonderful. Use your body and value your body as you would worship a Goddess. Remember you are more powerful, sexy, physical and sensual than you could ever know. Do not let sexual shaming or guilt diminish this either. Sex is like breath itself and vital and wonderful.

Know your worth. This is true for finding your future life partner, work, friends and all other connections. For many years you will be the power behind the throne. Notice now that much of the fame and fortune of those around you has been in part created by you. If you want to enjoy that or step into the limelight too then do not feel restricted or not good enough. Do for yourself what you do for others.

Pay close attention to your health and finances. Know that to be wealthy you need a balance of faith, fitness, friends, family, finance and forgiveness and be mindful to keep that balance always. Learn to meditate and be present.

It is not your job to make everyone around you happy, or kind or fulfilled. That is their journey. You are not a cash cow for others. Earning money and providing for your future family is not your sole responsibility. Do not sacrifice your health or happiness for success.

Trust that you know what is right for you. Create great and healthy and nurturing habits.

Understand that you studied for an English Literature degree because you feel things deeply, enjoy time alone and have a connection to all that is real and true in this world. Write your own books and share your wisdom sooner rather than later. It will just flow from you as you tap into something even beyond your present understanding. You are meant to be this messenger and change agent but you are not supposed to compromise your own happiness or health for it.

Only connect. Understand that people who need people really are the happiest people of all. We are all in this together.

There is so much more I could share but you know that you will be more than OK, more than enough. You will shine and grow and love and be loved and your life will enrich others. Feel that and love it.

Oh yes and have intimacy with yourself. It means Into Me See.

I see into you and I’m so excited by it, moved by it, in love with it. Yaba daba doo!

Love always

Ros 2020 XXX