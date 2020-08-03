Weekly Prompt

Treva Brandon Scharf is an ICF-certified life coach, dating expert, fitness pro, podcaster, and first-time bride at 50. With over 35 years in the fitness industry, and many more in the dating world, Treva knows first-hand how to achieve your personal best in both life and love.
Treva writes about surviving singledom and finding love later in life at her website www.trevabrandonscharf.com. She’s a dating advice contributor at Hollywood Progressive, Huffington Post, Relationship Development & Transformation, Midlife Boulevard, Medium, Curves Connect, and BetterAfter50.
She has been a featured speaker, panelist, moderator, and thought leader on the subject of women's empowerment in many conferences and online summits.
Treva currently hosts the podcast “Done Being Single,” with her husband Robby www.donebeingsingle.com.
When she’s not imparting tough love advice, Treva is a Special Olympics coach, and Fulfillment Fund mentor to at-risk kids.
Treva is passionate about politics, policy, and people of all ages and abilities.