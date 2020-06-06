Weekly prompt

How to work with prejudice and bias mindsets ,can we affect a set mind?

What a topic ,it’s been difficult to write this article but my heart leapt when I read the call to write about this subject and the global need to address it is right now and always since time past this same question, EVERLASTING question in all of our conscious hearts .

It’s 2020 are we still this unevolved as a species? sadly the answer is yes.

On some level or another we have probably all been affected by bias and prejudice at some time in our life. It may have been directly aimed at you or you may have witnessed it in action toward another ,did you intervene? Did you use your voice to speak up and hold your own? did you have a chance ?

This is our choice always not to hide ,not to fear but to stand up and be bold but that’s easier said than done in most cases, it’s a nice ideal unless you happen to be standing in front of a pointed gun ,a loaded tongue or worse a mob mentality giving you their best shot at abuse and mental torture.

I’m thankfull most of us do not experience the extremes of hatred fuelled actions but we have all witnessed it even if only watching in horror a story related in the news .

There but for the grace of God go I comes to mind when we see the trails of trauma left behind .

So the question was have I experienced this in a personal way and I am sad to say right now during the covid lockdowns I have been on the recieving end of really unpleasant behaviour and prejudice and discrimination against me as a woman.

The word misogynist comes to mind as I have asked myself a few times would they have pulled this stuff on a male? This behaviour in this instance i see is a result of deep sadness and buried unhealed resentments and pain ,maybe some personal issues toward me that I have not been privy to know or given any insight to understand or resolve despite asking repeatedly I’m still none the wiser where this has come in from or why.

I don’t think it will ever come clear to me why someone goes from fairly pleasant to you one day and being hurtful and hateful seemingly overnight without any cause or injury from my side .

This is precisely what prejudice is.

It’s a preconceived notion or mind made up by a trail of negative thoughts within that person’s mind not based on anything real or known but relayed and passed on as if it’s a truth, such is my story ,so dealing with one person became 3 people infected by that same sharing of those thoughts and then including anyone else who could be pulled in on that mindset, unfortunately what I witnessed was how quickly people are ready to buy into a “story” without knowing anything about you or knowing you themselves ,such is the practise seen on social media of bullies and the onslaught of those who join in .

Have we not learned not to be interactive in such things as idle gossip ,rumour spreading and outright evil towards another? again sadly the answer is no.

Most of us join in on gossip everyday without any consequence to ourselves or the understanding of how that might impact the person it’s directed toward.

These little happenings that we class as meaningless are not so meaningless to us if the tables are turned ,is it then we truly are able to “feel”it for ourselves enough to say no more.

Hitler was one man yet he managed to coerce thousands into his way of thinking and the shadow in all of us seemingly likes to take a bite when its given the chance to hurl its own suppressed and dark stagnent pond of water over someone else’s heads.

So here we are unresolved. I spoke up for myself ,I called them to action and responsibility,I asked for change , I said I did not allow abuse in any form as a woman or more importantly as a member of the human race and as a human being .

I stood my own and called for their own conscience and hoped that they would see the error of their ways or at least try to behave better but today I see that it hasn’t changed not really I think the mindset that was there is still there.

I don’t think it’s going to say sorry or make amends ,it seems to me that it doesn’t want to and maybe that’s the answer or the only truth that I can really conclude at this time despite numerous efforts at peace I’m still cast out, banished,neglected and ignored so always the invitation is to offer a rope which I have done several times over and peace ofcourse .

I offered them a rope of hope to climb out of the pain of their own darkness and into the light but sometimes I guess people just want to remain in the darkness they know rather than reach out for the light unknown.

Will there be peace ,will there be resolution ?will there be a change and the answer I can share with you in my own experience is don’t let it change you ,don’t become part of the problem keep being the solution.

Keep hold of your goodness and inherent beauty let it not be tainted or distorted or tarnished by the unconscious actions of unevolved souls and pain fuelled hearts sometimes your joy and light is enough to trigger hatred from those who do not have it or maybe have never known it.

Can you wish them well and dispell them from your heart closing the door on any hatred that comes to you and keeping your heart clean at all turns on the road,this is our collective choice ,choose love .

Keep love alive and well within you because just maybe it will ignite a spark of light in another just maybe,one day .

So is that the story of us is it a story that has a beginning , a middle and an end.

we hope !can you keep the spark of light going and pass it on that’s all we have really got isn’t it against the evils in the world. I am rooting for us are you?

All love cheaya