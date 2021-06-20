Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Weekly Prompt

A former co-worker called me yesterday to wish me happy birthday. We’ve worked together since 1989 and have been through a lot of changes-high points and low points over the years. He is one of the funniest and most quick-witted humans I know. Since retiring 12/31/2020, we occasionally talk, text, or visit. Yesterday he asked […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A former co-worker called me yesterday to wish me happy birthday. We’ve worked together since 1989 and have been through a lot of changes-high points and low points over the years. He is one of the funniest and most quick-witted humans I know. Since retiring 12/31/2020, we occasionally talk, text, or visit. Yesterday he asked if I was happy in retirement mode. I assured him it’s pretty great. He proceeded to tell me how much of a void I’ve left since retiring from the bank after forty years. I laughed. He got serious and gave me examples of my value to the bank. I mentioned how I’d begun to feel irrelevant the last few years. He assured me that I was the face of the bank–the most recognizable employee ever. It made me feel wonderfully appreciated! It occurred to me how we undervalue ourselves and how difficult it is to have perspective about your own situation. I am grateful to have this type of support. It’s still hard for me to believe everything he showered on me, but it did make for a very happy birthday!

Bobbe White, Quincy IL

Retired Banker, Author, Professional Speaker


    bobbe white, Speaker, Author, Certified Laughter Leader Expert at Try Laughter! Inc.

    Author of Life in the Laugh Lane (Steering Through Life's Twists & Turns With Laughter)

    Author of If Stress is Garbage, I've 'BIN' There, Recycled That! (Reduce your stress, recycle  your humor, repurpose your life.)

    Author of Alphabetiquette (Couth after Youth)

    Co-Author: Chicken Soup for the Wine Lover's Soul

    Co-Author: Fantastic Customer Service, Inside & Out

    Co-Author: The Ultimate Garden

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What makes for a happy relationship

    by David B. Younger, Ph.D
    Community//

    A blind date in Manila that triggered moving to Europe

    by Nancy Griffiths
    Wisdom//

    Turning Self Loathing Into Self Love

    by Bev Short
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.