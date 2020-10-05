Weekly Prompt

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
During the pandemic, I started getting up earlier — 5:00-ish— to write. Two things became apparent to me during this time, which confirmed that:

(1) morning is my brain time – it’s my most productive time of the day and (2) writing was where I could get lost in time.

Every fifteen minutes, a voice from my keyboard announces the time: “It’s 5:15, it’s 5:30, it’s 5:45.“ With each proclamation, it seemed impossible that fifteen more minutes had evaporated! I knew this was a healthy place to be!

Bobbe White Speaker, Author, Certified Laughter Leader (Seriously!) Quincy IL

    bobbe white

