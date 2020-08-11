Contributor Log In/Sign Up
#Weekly prompt

Grandma’s hands I get so excited when I think about my grandmother. I consider her hands not like others. She was amazing in the kitchen, however I think about her hands as healing hands. She had hands that the energy pulled through and was felt through dimensions. She was a handmaiden of God.  You see […]

Grandma’s hands

I get so excited when I think about my grandmother. I consider her hands not like others. She was amazing in the kitchen, however I think about her hands as healing hands. She had hands that the energy pulled through and was felt through dimensions. She was a handmaiden of God. 

You see we had a relationship like no others in my family. In some ways she was so tender and protective of me. There was lots of jealousy involved from some of my cousins, however I was unaware when I was young. I’m sure I didn’t notice because I don’t have the capacity to feel it. When I was older I saw it. It didn’t matter to me then and now I don’t care at all. 

The thing that was so important to me was that she saw me. She saw me in a way that no one else did. Not as a nuisance, or a spoiled little girl, but as a spiritually gifted, sensitive empathic young lady. 

She was a pastor, teacher, evangelist type who saw the best in all people. She realized I had gifts that I would never have understood without guidance.  

She poured into me things that have made me into the woman I am today. Because of her, I am.

She took me under her wing when I needed someone to love me. I felt her love more than my own mother. Maybe because she was a sensitive like me, 

She could see everything I was and she still loved me for it. She took her time and nourished my spiritual gifts. She taught me how to trust spirit and get a prayer through. She encouraged me to be free. She made sure I knew I was loved.

Of all the people in the world she was my first love. When I think about love, it’s her picture that I see. Looking in the mirror, I see her in me. I strive to be the woman that she saw in me all those years ago as a child. I feel first even before I think because that’s how she trained me. As an empath, I have always been sensitive. So many in my family misunderstood me and at times mistreated me; however not my grandma. 

She was the kindest human being I have ever known. 

I so appreciate the profound effect she had on my life. I don’t take for granted the influence she projected into my life. The times when I felt afraid and alone, she was there to soothe me. The times I felt like a failure as a mother, she was there to guide and encourage me. 

Her hands while being able to cook a meal you would never forget was not the reason I think of her hands. Her hands were healing hands and when you were touched by them you never forgot. I will never forget.

The healer, writer, author in me would not be possible without her gentle, loving influence.

    Tammi Morrison, Helping sisters all over the world get over the frustration, fear and overwhelm of transistion

