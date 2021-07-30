Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Weekends were made for waiting…

Hang in there! Have a safe and happy weekend. We’ll see you on Monday Morning with a piping-hot fresh Savage Weekly Capsule of Hindsight 2021 to start your week off right! Hosted by Damian Muziani.

    Damian Muziani, Media Personality at DBA Television Network

     

    Most recently, Damian Muziani is known for the weekly comedy-news segment Hindsight 2021, which he writes and hosts.  The three-minute capsule touches on recent events in the worlds of politics, celebrities, and oddities that cleverly shine a light on social scripts and journalistic integrity.  Hindsight 2021 is currently hosted on YouTube (just search for Hindsight 2021) and also on the DB&A Television Network on Roku and Amazon Prime.

    Other upcoming productions that feature Damian Muziani include the feature films “Out of Breath” and “Saint of the Impossible”, both slated for 2021 release, and “Chess”, currently in pre-production.  Damian also can be heard in the radio-play podcast “Toll Switch”, coming soon.

    Damian Muziani is an award-winning actor, broadcaster, writer, filmmaker, and host from the New York-Philadelphia corridor.  He has a variety of credits in his portfolio including stints on televised reality and game shows, hosting for regional television and ESPN radio affiliates, and as a spokesperson for a large NYC company who was featured on 33 billboards dotting the Manhattan skyline.

