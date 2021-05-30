Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Weekend Whispering Wellness: Granville William “Mickey” Roker #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Silent Whispers Of The 1997 Performance Of, "Whisper Not," By MICKEY ROKER and The Ensemble, With MILT JACKSON and HANK JONES!

What is it about the performance of Jazz music, and the presence of drums, which can manipulate the value of timber and tone? Drums are meant to be LOUD! They are supposed to be heard. Always remember that the drum is the heartbeat of the ensemble! However, in the Black American, musical genre of Jazz music, the drums create an eloquent strength; all the while housing the smooth nature of its ovreal timber, and reach! Yes, it feels eloquent. Such a word is perfect, for the very synopsis and discussion of the different natures of the traditional drum, in Jazz music!

Of course, there comes those times, when a song reminds us of that gentility, of large instruments. In Jazz, we have the drum sets! Yes! It has traditionally had a boisterous sound! Nevertheless, even in Jazz, we have had those notable compositions, which brings whispers to the ear. Not only are they pleasing, but they have permitted the drum sets, within Jazz, to whisper! Sometimes, there are even the gems of musical drum sets to imitate, the wind!

For now, let’s see if certain whispers are truly resembled in one Jazz piece! We can blow with the window, for another time.

Granville William “Mickey” Roker

https://alchetron.com/Mickey-Roker
https://alchetron.com/Mickey-Roker
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lOJoQYh168Y
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6zMUrKoPJzeSPf9ueaOS0j

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

