Weekend Water Wellness: Arik Lavie

There is one thing about water. That’s because it always knows where to go. It has its own direction; many, in fact. Sometimes the speed is fast. Other times, it’s slow. Then, there are those speeds, which are in between. Whatever the dynamics, they go! Never waiting for humanity’s orders, it simply moves to its own pace. Winter. Spring. Summer. Fall. However it may be, we must simply be respectful; knowing that humanity does not control Earth’s movement patterns for its own delight! Winter. Spring. Summer. Fall. The seasons do not matter. It never does. Streams will always flow, in spite of. Time, and changes in time, doesn’t make it any different!

Similar to the waters of time, love has the ability to do the very same thing. Regardless of the seasons, and different moments of time, love will continue to flow. There is no way around it. Just like the very movement of water, love moves in different directions. It does not simply take on a linear trajectory. Isn’t it grand in knowing the variety for the movement of love and water’s movement patterns? Isn’t it auspicious?

Love has a way in moving us into different directions. Sometimes, love runs towards us. Sometimes, it runs away. And, there are different reasons for that. When love leaves us, it has a way of returning us back to our very foundation. That’s real! What is one particular centering, than the very understanding, of home!

Heartache, and heart break, can propel us back to the very centering of home! When we have been broken and hurt, one of the first things we yearn to do, is to return where we once felt safe! Often times, the very security of home comes to mind. There is no place like home. Of course, home is also where the heart is! When someone we have loved hurts us, one of the first reactions is to run to a place, where we have felt safe and secured! Running to our family members, and loved ones, when we have felt abandoned; when love has been taken away from us. Yes, there is a reason for our movement to another spacing.

Contrary to what many believe, the hard exterior of masculinity is not void of a broken heart. When a man experiences the woman he loves leaving him, the terms “hurts so bad,” is an understatement! Yes! That’s real! And, no tough guy approach will ease that pain. So, where does he go? Where does a man run to when his heart has been broken? Well, he can always run home. And, like water, he can always return to the very foundation; always returning back to, the source of love’s nectar!

Arik Lavie