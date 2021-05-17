Weekend Spiritual Wellness: George Harrison #UK #England

Do you remember when we spoke about those times and moments when Heaven’s domain occasionally makes its way into the mainstream music scene? Well, the performance of a song, which moves to demonstrate Heaven’s work on Earth, is simply one of them. There are moments in time when a well-known artist comes to reveal their particular relationship with the Creator. They are unapologetic, and unashamed, when it comes to how they are yearned for are healthy relationship with Yeshuah. They yearn for that relationship and for its healing in their lives. Why? Well, it’s simple! They understand its power in their lives. In a world (and industry), where temptations and pressures are everywhere, they are aware of its ability to bring peace, in the midst of calm.

You would be surprised in just how many artists/musicians have such a relationship! To a great degree, they are able to comprehend just what it means to move through peace’s comfort in the midst of a chaotic industry! Pressures of comfortmity are everywhere! How does one navigate through such a chaotic world? How does one move through the everyday stresses of a hectic industry? It’s easy to get off track when you don’t have the right support network or foundation in your walk with the Most High! So, where do you turn to?

Music creates an escape even in places of the inescapable! Music establishes a treasure of trust with oneself and the Divine! It’s almost like a sacred nectar of natural sweetness, which soothes any confusion. Mentally, it places a person on the right track. Just view it as a spiritual map. Should one ever get lost, they can always find their way back. Lastly, if such a singer or musician does not know what to do, they can simply sing what is on their heart. What is their desire from Heaven’s creation? How do they yearn to be part of the Creator’s real plan for their lives?

Who would have ever known that such was the desire for one musician of the legendary musical group, The Beatles? Who would have imagined that in the midst of the fame, fortune, and desire to travel the world, one such member had a yearning, which was more powerful than the riches of man, combined? That says a lot, doesn’t it? Well, it means that there greater riches, in which so much of humanity is unable to comprehend. After all, it’s the spiritual wellness, in which so many people are missing out on. Yet, when you have tasted it, and are in need of it more and more, you experience the wellness of having it again.

The name of the song is, “My Sweet Lord.” And, how sweet a sound it truly is! Listen careful and you will experience the yearning of having that close relationship with the Most High! That Spiritual Sweetness is something in which neither fame, nor money, can buy! What is so precious about such a sacred yearning is that it is, free! In the midst of the fame, travel, and fortune there is a gift, which is worth more than Earth’s riches. For one member of The Beatles, yearning a relationship with Yeshuah Ha Maschiach was the greatest treasure one could ever know! He is none other than. . .

George Harrison