Weekend Spiritual: Ja’Net DuBois #BlackAmericanHer/History360

“An we’re movin’ on up to East side. . .” My goodness! We were taken back to a certain time in the 70’s! That special sitcom, where a Black American family experienced economic mobility. Moving into the suburbs, while gaining a taste of that good livin.’ Must be nice! Must be, nice! “We finally got a piece of the pie.” The American Dream, we should say! Finally! The long hours and late nights were well worth it! Well worth it, after all! It wasn’t easy. Success never is. And yet, it’s all part of the celebration. The release in having gone through all of that turmoil, and finally reaching to, that point!

So many songs have conversed upon the economic mobility. They hold lavish parties and victory dances in having, made it! And, then what? What happens next? Well, there is the status and prestige in having acquired a certain level of financial success. Cars. Homes. Fancy vacations. A large sum of money in one’s bank account. A new social network. And then, what happens afterwards? What happens when we have made it out, on top? Do we change? Does our persona change? Evenmore, do we remember where we come from? How humble are we, when we have, made it?

The entertainment world is very keen when discussing social mobility. Yet, what about the spiritual mobility, when having reached the ladder of success? Is one’s spiritual righteousness and holiness matching the beauty of the material world? OR Has a person lost that spiritual beauty, in exchange for the material one? Hmmm. . . Let’s pause!

One of the precious knowledge factors surrounding the material world is that it should be in alignment, with our spiritual one. Spiritual beauty should be reflected in the material one. It really should. Material wealth, and balance, should bring balance, love, and the ability to project calmness into those, who come in contact with it. Have you ever walked into a home of luxury, only to experience an aura of misery? No matter how beauty, majestic, and luxurious it has been decorated to be, the aura is a deadend ugliness. There is no trace of liveliness, or life-sustaining beauties, which can be found in the house. Have you experienced such a thing?

Many people fail to understand, that it is the Soul of a person, which brings out the true beauty in material things. Not the other way around. How many people have become awaken to such? Furthermore, material riches should be crafted and design to heal a space, or person; not to soak the very life from it. The issue is that people have permitted things to give them value; in opposition to humanity bringing out the spiritual cleansing, and balance of, things. It’s this state of imbalance, which leads to depression, addiction, and a loss of self. As they were movin’ on up, economically, they left the Soul, behind!

The song, “Movin’ On Up,” was written by an iconic actress, from the 1970’s sitcom, Good Times. Ironically, such greatly contrasted to another sitcom, The Jeffersons. For in the former, the story of a working-class, Black American family indicated that even the most downtrodden of places can be transformed into magical wonderlands, when it’s the right energy. Abundance. Love. Appreciation for what one already has. Finding the beauty in those hidden things. Good Times was a perfect example of such!

Later on in her career, such an actress took that very same song, and transitioned it into a Gospel tune, which addresses spiritual mobility; moreso, than the economic one! In fact, it’s the spiritual mobility, which truly validates the economic one. “Movin’ On Up To See Jesus” is the name of the song. Experiencing that level of identity is not only more valuable than gold, rubies, and silver (or any materialistic gem, for that matter), but it is a connection to that Universal knowledge of life, everlasting, as ordained by the Heavens. In one of her most mesmerizing, and genius pieces of artistry, she highlighted the Spiritual climbing, and it needing to surpass the physical one. A hidden, musical gem, which should to be conversed upon, even more. Her name is none other than legendary songstress (and actress). . .

Ja’Net DuBois