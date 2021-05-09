Weekend Spiritual: Calvin Hunt #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Gospel music, and the Negro Spirituals that birthed them, have a special and intimate place in Black America’s musical gardens. In fact, they were created with the Heavens, during our time in enslavement, within these United States of America. The Creator whispered the intimacy of Heaven’s delight into the minds, hearts, and Souls of our forefathers and foremothers! It’s how we got over. It’s how we carried, through! Grace and mercy were sufficient tools! In every sense of the terms.

Bringing that into the current generation, we experience a similar emotion, as it pertains to where we are as a people! What are the challenges currently facing us, and how do we overcome them, now! There are issues of drug abuse, and addiction, which are negatively impacting our people. Some would articulate that it has gotten worse, due to a certain breaking, within our community. Nevertheless, we have our work cut out for us!

They say we go through hardships in order to experience a breakthrough! For after the rain, there is a testimony. We are tested, in order to have a testament.

For one Gospel singer, his reality with drug addiction played a huge part of his testimony! So much that he even wrote a song about it. “Mercy Saw Me,” was the name of the song. Mercy. It’s a term, which so many have taken for granted. We expect to awake every morning! We expect to move through our daily rituals, however we see fit! We expect that things are naturally happening in our favor. And, yet, we fail to understand that such things “are happening,” because a greater power is watching over us! Far too many have yet to understand that the prayers of the elders have been guiding us! Our mothers, grandmothers, grandfathers, and father’s have spoken sacred words into Heaven’s domain! All the while keeping hope, that we would be guided and protected!

When a man has the gift of song, in singing of his circumstances, there is a treasure to be experienced. A storytelling, and navigation, into those painful times. Of course, he comes out on top. It was through the Biblical grace of everlasting love and favor, which ordained it. For an individual to have experienced hell and back, only to have come out on top, at the end, is a wellness praise, in it’s own experience! So, what does that mean? For starters, it means that we give praise! Giving thanks to the one, who carried us through!

And so, let us experience this musical testimony, in the one, who brought us over; carrying us over, in a way we never experienced before. As the old folks said, if it wasn’t for the Creator by our side, oh where would we be? Highlighting a musical testimony from the late, Gospel powerhouse. . .

Calvin Hunt