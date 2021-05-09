Weekend Soulful Spotlight: Richard Pierce Havens #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Freedom is as natural as drinking water! The Soul seeks it. The body craves it! It’s the freedom, which permits the creativity. It’s the freedom, which permits life to blossom and bloom according to the Universe! Freedom just feels so humane. It’s essence, and aura, is heard and felt, throughout every sector of the Earth. The energy behind the term is spoken through different languages. There are different cultural paintings to what freedom looks like. Sit back. Take a breather. Pause for just one second! How does it feel to know that the nature of freedom radiates through the water, air, and land? Freedom is synonymous with the Earth. In fact, a person can taste the nectar of freedom! The taste is Universal, through every component of land; and the different landscapes occupying them. Freedom taste sweet! And there are varying degrees of sweetness; illuminating the beauty and treasure of the ability to truly live! What a marvel it must be!

In Black American Her/History and culture, there have been the presence of “Freedom Songs,” in our gardenal repertoire. Why? Because we had to sing freedom’s tone, as a blessing to the Universe. Singing freedom’s reality until it came into realization! It were the songs, which had given us, hope! It were the songs, which kept the flames of hope, alive! Hope was necessary for the trials and tribulations, experience by Black American people, in these United States of America. Hope was a mockery to some! However, for our people, it was a mastery of communal heal and re-birth. Even when it looked as if things would get better, it was the hope, which ensured that even if Heaven did not come for that generation, it would definitely come for the next! Hope was more than audacious! It was the breath of life!

There are different Black American musicians and singers, who have composed different songs, which are enriched in the very psyche and emotional well-being of the Black American experience. They are songs, which are so provoking and gritty, that you can feel the very sweat and tension, which was poured into the song! It almost feels as if the musicians were pushing through freedom’s domain, in order to experience it, again. Pushing and trekking through the compact soil-a dense forest, which has been freshly stumbled upon! The journey is long, hot, intense, cold, and inhabited with many dangers. Nevertheless, it is a necessary task, if one is to make it to the other side! It is necessary!

Moving into the tenderness for one particular artist, we experience a certain treasure in that movement, push, and perseverance into freedom’s domain! My, oh my, what an intense journey and path, it has come to be! Yes, it is a painful one! Though, at the end, it’s well worth it! He had the treasure of performing such a song at Woodstock! Not only was it a passionate song, but it permitted White American audiences the opportunity to observe this level of artistry, which has shaped one facet of the American Dream! Let freedom ring! Let freedom ring!

So, you have this iconic concert, and throughout the entire song, that word, is performed! It is cradled with another important lyric. “Sometimes I feel like a Motherless Child.” Of course such a phrasing comes from the popularity of another genre in Black America’s musical style and culture. Negro Spirituals. My how the different scents of our gardens seem to intertwine and interconnect. My how delicate and gentle they truly are! He was a true Soul Brotha,’ indeed! Introducing the late and legendary. . .

Richard Pierce Havens

Singing the words of freedom into its very core! There are different elements, and manners of tonality, which highlights the pain and agony of fighting towards freedom’s domain. You heard it. More importantly, you couldn’t escape the pain, if you wanted to. It hurts way too deeply. It hurts way to badly. As excruciating as it may be, it is there! Those who are in the audience are left to feel the discomfort, for those, who were born outside of freedom’s reign. It’s painful, as it should be. Yet, many times, when you have experienced the flowers of privilege in one land, you become willfully blind to the harsh realities of others. That’s why music is so imperative. It forces you to enter certain realities. If you have never ventured into that world of freedom’s absence, then such a world comes to you. One of the biggest wake-up calls, that a person may ever have! Nevertheless, such a wake up, is needed! It’s not enough that one study it in school. Sensory is imperative! Energies are a treasure. In fact, they are a first-hand account for understanding such a reality, at hand! They become a necessity.

Then, we have the guitar! My, oh my, the way in which it is performed is a miracle, in itself. The genius, intensity, and passion is combined is illuminating the very magic of pushing through! Walking through, running through, and skipping through “freedom’s” sound! Truggin’ along, Baby! Truggin’ along!

The way in which Richie Havens performs the guitar creates different pictures in the mind! One can imagine those times of enslavement. What was it like to flee from the plantation, during the course of the midnight hour? Hearing the barking of bloodhound dogs, trekking through dangerous waters, where snakes and alligators may lay. Perhaps, there are shotguns ringing out. And yet, the ancestors of enslaved, Black Americans are running for their lives. Moving and running for the fight of their lives. Can you imagine? Can you, imagine?

The song plays on. He moves around onto another part of the stage. It’s imperative that every part of the crowd hears this song. It’s imperative that every spacing is filled with that energy; feeling it so that the audience can lather in the energies of the song! It’s important for them to do that. For some, it’s the only way for them to learn. The only way.

Freedom! Freedom. Freedom! When you yearn for it so badly, you can taste its every sphere. Taste it sound badly, that it’s sweetness moves, through a lush sound!