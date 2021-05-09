Weekend Soul Power: Gil Scott-Heron #BlackAmericanHer/History360

If a person were to take different parts of a man’s mind, body, and Spirit, what would they see? What colors would take place? What designs would take shape? Furthermore, what would the poetry sound like? The musical rhythm, in fact. When hearing the very nature, or words, for “pieces of a man,” the Spirit and mind is decorated with a plethora visual paintings and musical compositions. It feels so serene and majestic when moving through these different timbers. What does it say for a man to commit in dissecting his own Spirit and treasured Soul? How does it all happen and take shape so quickly? Now, that’s a very intriguing dynamic, don’t you think?

One has often come to shape the vitality and treasures of a man’s existence! Again, the arts and music has a way of shaping that. Looking into the context of Black American culture and musical artistry, the genres of Soul, R&B, Jazz, and NeoSoul have permitted Black Amercan men and women to soothe themselves in a way like no other. Caressing themselves in the silken texture of that gentle nature. It feels absolutely Divine. Imagine the outcomes of pain, where musical gems are the reflections, in spite of! Just imagine it, as so!

So, what happens when you hear the words, and passions, of a Black American artist, who conveys the very riches of a broken Spirit? Singing certain trajectories of movement, rhythm, beat, and dance, something moves into persuasion. It’s the persuasion of self, in which one is permitted to cry, breakdown, and experience the very core of one’s humanity, when things have moved into a different turn. When life’s challenges have taken shape (and taken place), how does one handle the catastrophic breakdown? It’s life changing, for starters. Furthermore, it paints a certain discussion for Black American people, and the weight of always “being strong.” It’s exhausting, isn’t? And so, we hear a tale in the reality of breaking down. For one musician, singer, and poet, the events were very personal. They were relatable and family oriented.

He began with his grandmother. She was, after all, the matriarch of the family. Here he was in his keen observation, in seeing her sweeping the “pieces of a man.” One can sense the brokenness in her Spirit. That’s only if you value her humanity. Who was this man, whose Spirit she had to sweep up? Had they once shared a passionate love story? Had they dreamed of being together for the rest of their lives? So, at what point did she come to realize, that she will have to live out their love, alone, for the rest of her life? Her sweeping was not a silent one. For her mind and emotions were kept, busy! That’s for sure!

He moves to the storyline of his father. A daily interaction with the mailman brings about sad and devastating news. His work will be no more, as the labor has been cut off. The mailman brings sad news, for economic hardships, which plagues the family. What’s a man to do? What does it mean to receive that painful (and tedious) news, that one’s masculinity will subconsciously me hindered? Unable to provide for his family. One’s Spirit breaks down, in the midst of heartache and loss. Just imagine the performer of a narrative, being a little boy, who has to witness such a travesty. How does it jeopardize one’s Spiritual balance?

Further explanation can be conducted on this narrative. However, songs have a way of revealing to us, their very passion, and the sensory of it all. “Pieces Of A Man,” is an in depth exploration for the wellness of one’s ability to be honest when everything is not “ok.” And performing the song with the truthful elegance it deserves, we have none other than one legend, himself. . .

Gil Scott-Heron