Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Weekend Service and Sweetness: Barbara Jones 🇯🇲

The Sweetness Of A Name, Through The Growth Of Servitude! Highlighting BARBARA JONES and the Recording, "The Sweeter He Grows!"

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

When a believer is devoted to a service, one can’t help but to experience a passion for it. Seeing how that service transforms the action into a greater result contributes to the power of that service. A person cannot help but to rejoice in witnessing the end result of a task. It’s the same with faith and the power of persistence.

Back into the understanding of the Most High and the dedication of serving such a Being. So many people fail to realize how praise also comes with service. It’s a pleasure to feel that an individual (or a collective of people) are giving to a greater power of goodness, generosity, and love. It all goes goes to say that no matter what is happening in one’s life, that Divine power will always protect a person. It’s the power of faith. Oh, how sweet it tastes.

In a time when worry, uncertainty, and chaos continues to move through the land, it is the faithful, who bring hope and restoration. For, they continue to believe that everything will be alright. It is not man, who is truly in control. It is the Most High, who operates from the throne of Heaven. Isn’t such a knowledge, sweet? So, let’s add some honey to song, and immerse our musical tastebuds into the sweetness of, faith.

Barbara Jones

https://alchetron.com/Barbara-Jones-(singer)
https://youtu.be/5hSFvWOBVHc
https://open.spotify.com/track/2hGcURmNz1b9q1Zr8wpXSm

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    New Month, For New Blessings: Barbara Jones #Jamaica 🇯🇲

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    The Sweetness In A Name: Barbara Jones #Jamaica 🇯🇲

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Days Of Time: Barbara Jones 🇯🇲

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.