Weekend Realness: Big Hawk #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

The Character Painting Of Quality and Truth In Late MC, BIG HAWK'S Recording, "This Is For Real!"

In the streets, they say “real recognize real.” Just another form of linguistical artistry in one demographic of Black American culture. When a person’s word is true, and legitimate to their character, such a phrasing of terms is adequate.

Too often, when pepole reflect upon the urban sector of Black America, they tend to paint its entire existence, as a negative. Interesting enough, the only time when it is deemed as acceptable, is when it is presented by the mainstream. The beauty, music, poetry, and overall aesthetics of this demographic is ignored, when performed by those persons, still living, in the hood. For some “strange reason,” their poetic genius, is ignored.

It’s why the true fans of Hip Hop have to search for those gems, underground. After all, it’s in what’s hidden, where the treasures lay. For many sectors of Black America, and her perfume-known as Hip Hop-you have to go dig a little deeper. It requires layers upon layers of searching for those MCs, DJs, and others, who have made their voices present.

Just as there is code and ethics in the corporate world, there is the category of ethics in the urban world of Black American footprints. There are the inviduals, who speak truth to power. They call things for how they are. When that is done, they have earn the trust of others around them. Yes! It is earned. Some of the truth seekers come in the form of family members, friends, acquaintances, neighborhood watch dogs, and others. Their job is to maintain the credibility of the urban sector. Not only do they maintain it, bit they uphold it, through generations of time. They keep it real, Baby. Therefore, when the time comes to demonstrate gratitude for the truth tellers, in the hood, listen to the poetry; and listen to it, well!

Big Hawk

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/383509724490672831/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_bSGmoP49FE
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5UZLYxzCWbloCIsXVq59gT

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

