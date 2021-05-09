Weekend Queenly Vibes: Ja’Net DuBois #BlackAmericanHer/History360

When you understand the artistry of driving a car, you come to know what it means to make your place, on the road. Come to think about it, there is something about about car, which gives you those super human characteristics of moving and navigating on the highway, freeway, or whatever path you choose to take. It feels good! It’s a similar feeling of flying, and feeling as if you are in control! You are fearless, adventurous, and in control! In the reigns of womanhood, when you feel the power of flight, it’s a perfect example of the terms, wild woman! So, let’s look at the terms, and exactly what it means!

Wild women are Earthly women! They navigate the Earth, through different domains. They are creative, bodacious, daring, and thrilling, at best! Aware of their surroundings, wild women are generous, sharing, caring, and also protective of their energies. In many regards, wild women have the hidden understanding that they are not alone, even when in the comforts of solitude. They also have something, and someone, which can guide them, along the way. Furthermore, they understand what true Sisterhood and womanhood is all about! Uniting their creativity, Sisterly vibes, and talents when nourishing and sustaining each other. In their world, there is no such thing as sacrificing another woman to get to the top! They don’t entertain such behaviors, as they understand, that together they will achieve more! It’s a beautiful aura to experience from these women! Celebrations and learning something new, is part of their world! What a feeling such wild women, bring!

So now, we have those wild women, and their cars! They know how to navigate the highways, freeways, and biways with coolness and class. Don’t think for one second, you are going to intimidate them off the road. They stand their ground and stand it proudly! So, bring it Baby! Granted, as long as you understand that, they are willing to share the road with you. Driving etiquette goes a long way, in their world. Furthermore, they live the very meaning of give and take. Permit them the space to make a lane change, and they will do the same. Road rage doesn’t fly in their world. Should you decide to “go there,” they’ll show you the super powers of a wild woman.

So, now we come to the world of music. And, what a blessing to talk about cars and music. There is that one song, which gives such wild wild women the edge when they are driving. That song makes them feel as if they are the Queens, who have transformed the roads into water. They just glide right on through. From the very moment, that you sense any wildness on the road, you know, you have seen a wild woman! The song makes their journey on the road, that much more, real! It’s like they are staying true to the term, Queen!

For one dame, we remember her from the television series, Good Times! She was that firecracker character, who added so much flavor to the show. Yet, what so many do not realize, or know, is that she was also a dynamic singer. In 1980, there was one song, which hinted and illuminated that very groovy, R&B and Soulful vibe, of getting in your car, and going! If you were a Sista,’ it made it even more true! Things just felt so good, when you were driving! The road felt, oh so cool, and safe! It was called, “Queen Of The Highway!” And Baby, when you pumped it in, you felt just like a queen. In those times, as Black American women, one needed something, which would got them in gear! A Soulful tune, Baby. Oh how it felt, SO GOOD! And just one of the legacies she left us with, was this funky tune! She was after all, a true Black American Queen! And what is one thing that a Queen can ask for than her very own ride!

Ja’Net DuBois

https://m.soundcloud.com/backatcharecords/janet-dubois-queen-of-the-kon-edit