Weekend Overcoming Teachings: Betty Wright #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Life is not easy. That’s for sure. There are its challenges, and it’s pain. Every day doesn’t have to be a struggle, but there are struggles, in the every day! The task is how we are able to overcome them. In the end, how do we make it through? That’s the task and challenge, as we speak. How do we overcome them? Yes. Life would be great, if it were all so easy. If it were easy, we wouldn’t have to strategize, overcome, and think! Isn’t that something?

There is opporrunity in any challenge. There is opportunity in having to solve life’s problems. There are blessings when moving through each and every obstacle, which happens in our way. Yes. It happens. “No pain. No gain.” That’s the honest reality. Whether it be career, family, and other categories, there is always a process in elevating to the next level. Always remember that diamonds are created through pressure. It is the success under pressure, which makes jewel, ever more beautiful! That’s a hard reality. (i.e. No pun, intended!) Things just happen to be that way. Quite honestly, it’s better that things be that way! Let’s reflect on such for a moment!

Life’s challenges and difficulties are what differentiates the strong from the weak. Life’s pains decides who will step up and rise to the occassion. Challenges are a test. Should we be successful, we are likely to learn something new about ourselves. We discover new strengths. We locate new discoveries about who we are; and how strong we truly are! That’s real! After the rain is over, we come to navigate through a higher frequency. We have elevated ourselves to a grander scale. And yes, that is something to be proud of! Truly proud of! It’s a wonder. Furthermore, it affirms the wonders in overcoming life’s challenges. Victory feels sweet! Just understand that we may not have ever known that, had we not moved into, the overcoming, part!

“No pain. No gain.” It is the song from one of the greatest Soul/R&B singers to have ever lived! That’s Divine! Let us always remember how the Creator gives us challenges, in order that we be prepared to go the next level! Preparing us for a grander greatness! Yes! When you reach that greater level-after the rain and the pain-just remember that there is much, to gain!

Betty Wright