Weekend Musical Travels: ANDRE TOUSSAINT #Haiti

To be a visitor into a new land permits one the blessings of articulating the spacing in an innovative and holistic way. The energies are exciting! The atmosphere seems refreshing, vibrant, and opens one’s eyes to a whole new world. It is a great sign of relief! Furthermore, it provides one with the wellness of moving through a unique lens. Being a foreigner, within a different landscape, you tend to have a fresher take, when you are experiencing a new land. There is a whole array of things, you wish to do. For starters, there is the passion of taking myriad adventures. Then, of course, you desire to connect with a certain scenario, locating the different scenery, and permitting yourself to navigate throughout these different adventures. It’s a phenomenal thing. Why do you ask? Well, it’s all due to the fact that you are experiencing yourself in a different terrain? You are immersing yourself within a different area on Earth’s spacing. As that is happening, one begins to see just what it means to be fulfilled and nourished within a certain trajectory. It means you are living a different side of you, in which you have never truly experienced before. With this new energy, you discover different talents, interests, and energies about yourself, that you never knew existed! That’s one of the exciting things about movement! It takes you to greater heights within your individuality, and navigation towards self-discovery.

Songs written about new places have their special role, as well. In many ways, they are like treasure maps. They provide clues and hints, regarding how a person is to move through a certain paradise, or landscape. It is worth many different sensories (and fragrances). A myriad of imaginations and stories arise from our minds, hearts, and Spirits. Furthermore, it provides us with the power to navigate through certain factors. For starters, we are given ample opportunity to provide fulfillment to our minds hearts and Spirits. In addition, there are certain trajectories, permitting us to comprehend the meaning of movement through this new and innovative spacing! What does it mean to bring a new navigation into Being? What does it mean to paint a space with instruments and words? In addition, how does that particular environment arise in its slumber? How does it begin to dance and sing? What does it do to move and align itself with the rhythms of music? And lastly, how does a particular land begin to dance and vibrate, when it hears the calling of its very name? Now, that is a wonder in its own right!

Of course, we are currently lingering in Haitian domain. Yet, only this time, it is with a different twist! Just imagine where the wonders of migration take you! Imagine how they provide you with a particular opportunity to maintain your cultural story, while reflecting upon your own! What does that mean? What does it mean to discover a fulfilling atmosphere-one that is also culturally rich? What does it mean to align that culture with your own? What does it mean to highlight the sensory of that culture, while presenting it with a different touch?

From Haiti to Nassau is the journey of this particular artist. It’s a unique mixture, as one doesn’t often hear about these particular migration patterns. From Haiti to the Dominican Republic? Yes. Yet, Haiti to the Bahamas? Not necessarily. However, through one particular song from a son of Haitian grounding, we are granted the opportunity to see this intriguing and passionate story. Furthermore, it is a painting, worthy of exploration. It becomes a cradled masterpiece. An adventure of our own beauty and nourishment, where we are pressed to explore lands, on a different terrain. It is intrinsic and nourishing. We also experience a level of re-freshness within our own identity. It feels splendid! On another lens, we are pressed to locate what it means to move through different experiences of beauty and wellness. There is an even greater level for Being. Oh, how beautiful and passionate it should be for one to understand this level of travel meditation and identity!

When you travel to another land-either near or far-make sure that you, at least, bring a mineral elixir to the spacing. If you are musically inclined, then ensure you bring a colorful vibe. One of the most beautiful insights relates to having addressed particular levels of wellness and delight. For the most part, we are given a particular coloring of movement and delight. In addition, one of the most intriguing atmospheres pertains to having moved through these myriad of tiers. There are a number of gems and treasures, which navigates through the musical dances, with certain lands. It radiates a holistic travel, and the desire to experience every sensory, within this method for travel. It feels invigorating and exciting. One of the most notable achievements for any musician is being able to navigate through this level of decor. For one Haitian musician and singer, bringing a Merengue twist to the vibes of Nassau, is one style for his personal migration experience. His song, “Nassau Merengue,” highlights an intriguing story narrative, where he moves from the waters of the Dominican Republic to Nassau. You desire to explore this Haitian tale of one man’s musical delight. However, we can take a listen, for a musical dichotomy, we will be sure to find!

ANDRE TOUSSAINT