Weekend Musical Spotlight: Joseph Shabalala #SouthAfrica

Moving into a masculine performance for a particular South African tongue, you hear the sound of men, making their holistic connection to the Divine! You hear the sound of spiritual liberation and wellness, as it relates to the “King of Kings.” 👑That is what your ears are telling you. You experience men, who have intertwined themselves, with the Divine. That is what you sense. To surrender yourself to the sound of men, who have immersed themselves into that Divine connection is Soul searching! It moves us into a pleasure, that we have never grasped before. When Heaven and humanity reconnect through a bountiful connection, the artistry is more than breathtaking. It gives you the feeling, that you have reached Heaven’s gates! That’s what it is all about! It’s that awakening of experiencing Heaven on Earth. More than a wonder, in which we could ever know. The question remains, what would you do if you were in the comfort of Heaven? How would you navigate your way into these sacred blessings from Heaven? How would your Spirit move into a certain wellness for the blessings of rhythm and time?

As an artist, musician, or other creative persona, when you have come from humble beginnings, you learn about the greatness of those hidden treasures, which are often found at the very bottom. Through the bottom, and navigating its spacing through other directions, you acquire a lot of wisdom. You see what many do not see. You discover what many have thought to be “impossible.” And so, as you gravitate and move into a higher frequency, and layer, you carry those jewels of wisdom, with you! They are meaningful, and prepare you for the grander stage, for the performance of your talent.

And so, we have the story of one hardship journey; resulting in the mining of treasures for success! And yes, we are still in the land of South Africa! This time, we are moving through a Zulu tongue!

He created the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo-the musical director and founder for this chorus of men! In 1987, they had won a Grammy Award, for their album, “Shaka Zulu.” A year prior, such an iconic, South African legend co-wrote the song, “Homeless,” with American singer and musician Paul Simon. Born and reared in the area of KwaZulu-Natal, he had been rooted in tradition. It was tradition, which would be reflected, within his music! 🎵🎶🎵🎶🎶 What a musical treat, for a harmonical artistry!

The song, “King Of Kings,” is one of the momentous events, which colored the very meaning of singing in the company, of brothers! For it meant, that a person was not alone when serenading to Heaven’s domain! And, when you are singing together, through a union’s sake, you are enamored, with the breaths of others! It means that you have found yourself in connection to Divinity, in the company, with others!

The song, “King Of Kings” is filled with the Holy Spirit, and it spread throughout the very nation of South Africa! You experience the healing and the call for Peace’s prayer, during the time of pain and chaos. Most importantly, you feel how such a prayer has been birthed and crafted, in connection to the land! You hear nature’s decor and expression, in celebration for the Divine! It’s a wonderful expression and celebration for love’s Divine 💕💕💕! Furthermore, it teaches on the story of surrender! It guides into a deeper elegance for the sacred nectar, of surrender! No matter how hard things may seem, there is one thing, which can never be limited; and that’s the story of spiritual release! When you have no one else to turn to, it is the musical praise, which will lead you, and get you, through! It’s free! Prayer is always free! And, one of the most tender moments about prayer is that it permits one to receive healing, which is necessary, while living in a complex world! 🌎

For this South African legend, his birth name was known as Joseph Siphatimandla Mxoveni Mshengu Bigboy Shabalala! However, the world came to know him as. . .

Joseph Shabalala

https://mgosi.co.za/ladysmith-black-mambazos-joseph-shabalala-dies/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

