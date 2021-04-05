Weekend Musical Spotlight: Hugh Masekela #SouthAfrica

Music 🎵🎶🎵🎶🎵 has always been a space for change! It has been a time when social movements, and campaigns of equality have been filled with more passion and power, than when outside of this element! Music taps into the emotions when justice has not been served! It is truly an instrument 🎸🎷🎸🎷 of change! When a song hits your Soul, and touches you in such a way, you have no choice, but to experience the humanity of another! Whatever sufferings are taking place, you are forced to release any emotional barriers towards it, and listen! Of course, the duty of the artist or musician is that they must convey the song in such an intimate manner, that it touches the mind, body, and hearts of the people! That includes those persons, who are from a different culture. And, when you can do that, you have truly reached, legendary status!

Music has a way of making justice seem achievable! Its magnitude permits a people to understand what it means to have hope for freedom’s timing! It may take some time, but with hope, it will eventually come! Then, of course, there is the reality, that music 🎶🎶🎶 serves as a tool for, patience! It’s tempting for one to lose heart, and feel the agony of despair, when change doe not seem as if it will come. Let’s be frank! It’s absolutely, hard to wait! Waiting forces a person, to accept the current reality. Yet, music paints those imaginations of the, future! That’s a reality!

There is a certain time, when a musician, singer, or artist has to bring in, the call! Not only is it a call, but it is a demand, for things to change! You can only wait so long before your requests transform into demands! And demanding, unapologetically! That’s real! When a performer has the power to get the audience to, demand, than you know, CHANGE, is about to happen!

Bring back Nelson Mandela Bring him back home to Soweto I want to see him walking down the streets of South Africa (tomorrow)

Bring back Nelson Mandela Bring him back home to Soweto I want to see him walking hand-in-hand with Winnie Mandela (No more Pollsmoor)

It was the call for change in order that Nelson Mandela would be released. However, he would not be alone. For his wife, Winnie Mandela, would be by his side. After all, it was she, who carried his name, into existence! It was, SHE, who carried his name into, freedom! So, a demand was made. Bring back Nelson Mandela!

Then, shortly after, you hear the trumpet 🎺🎺 being performed! It is an instrument, whose heart speaks truth to the Soul! No words! Just those rhythms and paces of breath, which go into an instrument! That’s it! Pacing oneself, in order to shape the right direction, for what a call to freedom and for change, means! What does it really mean? Let’s go deeper, what does that wordless timber of freedom, sound like? Of course, every artist has their unique interpretation! Nevertheless, there is a rhythm, and majesty, to it! It moves into a direction of joy and wellness! What does it mean to hear an artist’s take on freedom? How do we make a demand for freedom, the shape of our own?

When this famed South African singer, cornetist, flugelhornist, and trumpeter, composer, and known as the “Father Of South African Jazz!” With songs such as “Soweto Blues” and his Jazz composition pieces, you have to ask yourself what inspiration in performing these musical components of Black American culture and musical artistry, in combination with his performance of Mbaqanga, and AfroPop! Of course, it is obvious that he must have come in contact Black American people, and our gardens! Witnessing the brutalities of apartheid, with the Sharpeville Massacre (March 21, 1960), was the turning point in this musical figure’s life! And what a life, worth lived!

We can’t forget his sound! We can’t forget the messages that he instilled in his music 🎶🎶! They were the messages of freedom! And his songs would keep playing on, until the bells of freedom, rang! Playing on! Playing on! Playing on!

Bring Back Nelson Mandela! Hmmm. . .The power of four distinct words! Nevertheless, they held power! It was captured in a way, where liberation, felt good! It felt right because it was right! The fact-of-the matter is that you don’t have to “debate” freedom! When things are of righteousness, they feel natural! That’s it! Have you ever noticed how oppression feels forced? Says a lot, doesn’t it? Freedom should be as easy, as a song! It should be as simple, as breathing! And so, through those simple breaths for the legendary, South African, musical HERO, we speak his name, for breaths of freedom, to ring!

Hugh Masekela

