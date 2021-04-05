Weekend Musical Love: Lucky Dube #SouthAfrica

It’s one thing to mention how you feel about a person. It’s another to assess just what it means to truly understand, that you are in a sacred journey. A journey that is Universal, Divine, and that you have been fortunate enough to meet your spiritual complement. It is someone, who was meant to share in this journey, with you, for this lifetime. Of course, we don’t mean someone, who simply says the right words, and has hidden motives and intentions. It doesn’t mean someone, who pretends to be on a holistic, love journey. On the contrary, it relates to a person, who was truly meant to be there for a lifetime. Now, of course, there are those imitation, spiritual runners. They may give off the vibe that you are meant to be with a certain person, for a certain time. However, they are not the real thing. Why? Because they do not have the energy to maintain your mission, your calling, or elevate you in the way you are meant to elevated. That’s real! In addition, they have a way about them, which is riddled with deception. They play the part they want you to see. Once they have trapped you where they want you, their true colors start glowing. Again, that’s for another story! Another take, for another day!

For now, we are talking about your true love-your true Spiritual complement, that Heaven has sent to us, in order to fulfill a purpose, for the blessing of humanity. The greatest of love stories are truly about that. The greatest couplings are about the renewal and restoration of humanity. In fact, their love brings healing, not hate! That’s what it is all about. Furthermore, there are treasures, which are meant to unfold. True love permits you to seek new knowledge, and to aspire to greater heights! True love is void of manipulation and tactics for control. It doesn’t have to do those things, when the bond is really pure!

A coupling truly knows when it is Divine sent! For one Spirit does not feel that it has to deny one’s true self, in order, to be. They are not forced to be something they are not. In addition, one of the greatest treasures comes from the embracing, and birthing, of what makes them, unique!

And yes, we are still rolling in South African landscapes! Different legends have been birthed from here. Their Spirits highlighted those South African and Universal themes, found in the very Spirit of music. Remember those South African musicians and singers, who liked to dabble in the Diasporan beat. Whether it be those Black American vibes of Jazz, Hip Hop, and Soul OR moving to the Caribbean- a Jamaican twist of, Reggae! For one artist in this nation, it was the latter, which had touched his Soul. And, there was one particular song, which talked about that Soul and commitment. As other musicians on the African Continent, the genre of Reggae music had been a classical beat. It moves one into an understanding of what true love was all about! “I’ve got you, Babe!” The melody sounds jubilant, and all too pleasing to hear. Furthermore, it is a movement for affirming one’s spiritual twin. It is a movement, where love and joy, continue to reside. It is a movement for affirming, that you know you have someone, in your corner. Knowing that a person has your support, and back, is serene. No doubt!

We have heard the very name of such a tune, before! For this song, it has the same name, but a Reggae vibe, with a different rhythm and twist. A live performance was created for the song. The hype of its essence and riches, clearly made the stadium, that more invigorating! After all, who wouldn’t go wild, in knowing that they are part of an environment, where love is coming to reign? Who wouldn’t feel good? Who wouldn’t feel the exuberance, and euphoria of running across a field in the expressions of, love! 💕 💕 Who wouldn’t feel good?

There was one South African legend, who understood the euphoria of life’s abundance. Reggae was his medicine! Raastafari was his Soul! Love was the breath, in which he blew from his song! When you are nourished from love, you have the power to elevate the human Spirit, through the one you love! That very legend is none other, than the late. . .

Lucky Dube

