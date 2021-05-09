Weekend Memory and Dedication: DMX #BlackAmericanHer/History360

It takes a great deal of courage to be vulnerable; especially, when it comes to the world of masculinity. For Black American men in the United States, it’s an additional effort. So much is presented on television when it comes to this world of masculinity. “Being hard.” Not showing weakness. Feeling the stereotypes, which have been projected by mainstream society, and so much more. It’s a mental maze. A game of life. Throughout many sectors of life’s journey, there is a long obstacle course, to navigate. For some, it’s more strenuous. A number of Black American men and boys, live through such complexities in the inner city. Ditto for those Black American women, and girls, who find their femininity being attacked, as a result of certain hostilities and aggressions projected against them. Thank the Heavens for the very blessings of music.

Hip Hop is a form of meditation. In fact, it has been a special therapy, which was produced from the frustrations and anger, by Black American youth in the urban sectors of New York City. It was (and still is) a form of mental release; reaching people in ways that counselors and physicians could not do. Magical indeed. Having its roots in the Deep South of Black American artistry and culture, it is a sound, which was birthed in peculiar gardens! Those Black American whispers of US soil! Hip Hop repels anger and imbalance from the mind, body, and Spirit, in a way that no other form of activity can! It’s priceless, and a breath of fresh air! That’s for sure!

And so, we have come to the image of one late son of the Hip Hop world, who left us too soon! We hoped that we had more time! More songs for him to produce! More concerts to perform. I guess the Creator decided it would be best to take him home. For he had prayed many prayers on stage; further showing his faith in the Divine, even as he struggled more and more. Nevertheless, it was evident that he was a chosen one! Perhaps, during a certain phasing in their life, Heaven sees them as more powerful (and effective) in the Spiritual world, than in the physical! And so, he was called home! His suffering is no more!

He was born in Mount Vernon, New York! Childhood was not an easy route for him. Pain. Abuse. Neglect. He dealt with it all! From foster home to foster home, he dealt with the frustrations of being stigmatized, as a young, Black American male. Where does one go to when you feel the world does not understand? Well, there is the negative road, and then, there are the. . .arts! True art never lies! It is non-judgemental! It permits you to paint, sing, write, and create in such an audacious manner! Unapologetic in one’s presentation and perception of self! That’s the beauty of the arts! Vast, rich, and establishing a sense of intimacy; a level of intimacy, which begins with, the self!

An unusual talent he had, his pitch, tone, and timber was the undeniable, TRUTH! He was a true literary poet, who kept true to his word (and passion) as being a voice of the streets. He was the voice of the urban community of Black America’s gardens, and his poetry reached outside of his culture gardens. It was beautiful. A real treasure, indeed! As he spoke his poetry, there was a longing for people to be released from their emotional struggles. It felt good, and people wanted to feel good, re-birthed, re-cleansed, and restored when leaving his concerts. Let’s never forget his prayers. His prayers to the Divine were unmatched, as a poet and Hip Hop artist! How beautiful and precious, they truly were. He began with Rough Riders. Nevertheless, with them, he rode his last ride! X always marks the spot! Marking it, and making it, well! We speak of the one and only. . .

DMX

There are different songs within his repertoire, which have resonated with different people. Neverthless, they have resonated. People will never forget them because they truly touched numerous minds, hearts, and Souls! At the heart of music, people want to feel loved, nourished, understood, and heard. They want to feel heard. That, after all, is one of the root causes of frustration. When people have felt misunderstood, they experience one of the brutal pains, called agony! What does it look like to be emotionally constrained? More importantly, how does it cause a person to behave? Well, violence is one of the consequences of misplaced anger. When men, and in this case Black American men, do not feel that they can maturely convey their emotions, they become restless, and a time ticking bomb, ready to explode! It’s a reality. With one song, one lyric, or one concert performance, just think about how many lives the late DMX has saved. Let’s wait for a moment!

His collection of musical artistry was intriguing! There is a wealth of poetry, in which we can study and acquire knowledge from. Nevertheless, for this particular article, we will reflect on one. The song “Slippin,'” can be translated as his lyrical diary. It’s a musical biography surrounding the difficulties of his life’s journey. Needless to say, he made this level of true telling, popular, within the Hip Hop community. His willingness to surrender to truth-his vulnerability-was like a silent earthquake, which broke through emotional barriers of his audience audience listeners. Having that level of intimacy with his fans is a rare and precious gemstone. Such a gem will continue to last throughout the ages.

The lyrics to the song are so intense. They were crafting designed and constructed to highlight that pain. From childhood, the teenage years, and then leading to adulthood! It’s beautiful and holistic. Holistic in the sense of releasing the pain through words; capturing them in song and in fine print on paper. It is the perfect Soul cleansing. And Darling, it felt, so good! Can you imagine the neighborhood of Black American boys and children-young men, grown men, and middle-aged men-who felt Heaven’s bliss upon the speaking of his words? Can you imagine? What a feeling! What an exuberant, gentle, and nurturing feeling! And, Baby, it feels so good!

While the lyrics are heavy, and can be emotionally draining, they are, raw! Yes, they are uncomfortable to listen to. However, pain is discomforting! Pain is ugly. There is nothing glamorous about it. Quite frankly, it can feel like a million knives being stabbed in one’s Spirit. But, it is the truth! Just remember that in truth, we are set free! Telling the truth is not always a pleasant journey. Yet, it is a necessary one, in order for healing to take place! That’s the treasure of it all! Once you navigate oneself through the ugly truth, a pleasant release is sure to arise. And then, one is sure to experience the very essence of peace. Peace is balance! Peace feels, so good! So, so. . .good! Just remember that you have to go through those difficult points, in order to make it into Heaven’s essence! Living it on Earth!

Sometimes, soldiers fight the good fight, and win! Other times, the war is not won! Yet, what is ever certain is this: His words are living throughout the atmosphere! As long as the the words are cherished, so will be his name. His legacy. His sound. They are still here to be enjoyed and cherished on this Earth. Too often when a special Being has departed, people focus so much on the transition, that they neglect what was left behind. It’s a shame! Such behavior is even worse than the departure, itself. For it means that people will not do the work, in order to keep the Spirit of the person, illuminated. It conveys that people will not continue to do the work. That, my Darlings is an insult to the very Heavens, itself. It is a slander to the Creator. So, continue to revive the work, and keep the legacy, in tact. Those who worked with, and we’re blessed by such a talent, owe him that! The X marks the spot. And, DMX marked his! Keep that point of vigilance for all to see. Keep it precise and as accurate, as he had left it. Yes, we owe him that! Every point of reference, surrounding his existence is owed this! It’s not only for the celebration of his legacy, but for the reality in how he touched so many lives! For our own healing! Yes, we will slip up, sometimes! Nevertheless, the point is to always rise, and get up!

Rest in Heaven’s gardens, X, and just remember that we will never slip up, on remembering, YOU!