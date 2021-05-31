Weekend Love Wellness: Jerome Smith #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360

Life has its complications, does it not? We are told what to do and how to do it. Every day, we wake up in the morning dawn and are given our instructions from the higher ups, in fulfilling the tasks for that day. Work. Work. Take a break. Work some more! That’s how our lives are supposed to go. Right? Wrong. Life is more than back breaking labor, which keeps us in a stagnant state. It’s more than the stresses of every day. Yes! It’s so much more than that. Life is meant for love, and for living! It’s about good living, and what real living is all about! If we sit and contemplate on it, life is all about love; and the manifestation of love’s delight! Love, in all of its authenticity, should be spread and manifested in the lives of billions of people. That’s how it should be done. Unfortunately, so many people are missing out on that. Way too many people, indeed! And that’s where the music comes in!

Love is a mystery! Of course, there is also the treasure, and pleasure for love to serve, as a reality! Love does not have to be so mysterious, that it prevents others from truly experiencing its pleasure! Love can be a caring endeavor. Love can be an act of restoration; of rebirth! Love permits a venture into different performances of that love! And, of course, love should be restoring and free flowing! That’s how vibrant, and everlasting, it should be!

One of the primary problems within humanity is far too many have not spoken the name of love. They have not projected the very essence of love into the Universal Heavens; nor on Earth. People do not speak life into existence; not in the way, in which it should. Oh, how things would be different if we evoked the very essence, and name, of love! How grand things would be! The beauty of love is intricate, and well-meaning. It is meant to heal what has gone malnourished! When people have felt the pains of love’s lost, there is a spiritual fragmentation concerning it. When people have never been loved, some may become used to the very state of lovelessness! And yes, it’s a tragedy! Just remember, there is always hope for it! Always, hope! Things don’t always have to stay in a constant cycle of pain. One word has the power to bring healing to any circumstance, or painful experience!

Love, real love, is equated to, happiness! Happiness starts with bridging an authenticity to the very weless of every day living! Love is the anecdote for such! In fact, it’s the very foundation.

It’s a true pleasure when hearing our professing of love! In fact, it’s meant to be whispered with such life, and stamina, that things become awakened and restored, within one’s Spiritual comfort. All of a sudden, waking up each morning, becomes more of a duty for every day labor. On the contrary, one comes to see oneself in an entirely different light. You awake because you have a greater purpose! You awake because love makes you, HAPPY!

Jerome Smith