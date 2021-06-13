Weekend Love: Dan Sartain

A person is given a specific name for a particular reason. Perhaps, it could be due to their having been named after a particular person. Such could be familial or what have you! A name could have been blessed with a particular person concerning how they have come to reflect a famous person, or the meaning of a name is a reflection of a person. However it may be, just note that it is through the treasures of a name, which presents the glitter of a person, through and through. It is the way of their persona. It is how they present themselves, and their very name to the world. That’s just how it is.

For a man to sing the name of a woman he truly likes is an indication of his own persona. For how he desires to present that name speaks volumes! He speaks her every character, and appreciates her for the way she talks, eats, sleeps, and simply moves through this Earthly spacing. Coming into the sacred gardens of Birmimgham, Alabama another song has been written for the sacred whispers of a lady’s name! Hernan is Ruby Carol!

The very name “Ruby,” is part of one of the precious stones! Yes, it is as precious, as can be. In addition, it symbolizes the traces, for the color red. Hmmm. A rouge coloring, in association with the persona of womanhood! How vivacious and masterful! For the color red is synonymous with life’s mysteries! Somehow, red has a way of coloring the Universal terrain, in a way that has never been expected!

And so, “Ruby Carol, Ruby Carol,” just accept the loving allure, which is being attributed to your name! Sing it aloud, for the rubies, in red!

Dan Sartain