Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Weekend Love: Dan Sartain

DAN SARTAIN and the Blessings Of Speaking A Woman's Name, In His Performance Of The Song, "Ruby Carol!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

A person is given a specific name for a particular reason. Perhaps, it could be due to their having been named after a particular person. Such could be familial or what have you! A name could have been blessed with a particular person concerning how they have come to reflect a famous person, or the meaning of a name is a reflection of a person. However it may be, just note that it is through the treasures of a name, which presents the glitter of a person, through and through. It is the way of their persona. It is how they present themselves, and their very name to the world. That’s just how it is.

For a man to sing the name of a woman he truly likes is an indication of his own persona. For how he desires to present that name speaks volumes! He speaks her every character, and appreciates her for the way she talks, eats, sleeps, and simply moves through this Earthly spacing. Coming into the sacred gardens of Birmimgham, Alabama another song has been written for the sacred whispers of a lady’s name! Hernan is Ruby Carol!

The very name “Ruby,” is part of one of the precious stones! Yes, it is as precious, as can be. In addition, it symbolizes the traces, for the color red. Hmmm. A rouge coloring, in association with the persona of womanhood! How vivacious and masterful! For the color red is synonymous with life’s mysteries! Somehow, red has a way of coloring the Universal terrain, in a way that has never been expected!

And so, “Ruby Carol, Ruby Carol,” just accept the loving allure, which is being attributed to your name! Sing it aloud, for the rubies, in red!

Dan Sartain

https://alchetron.com/Dan-Sartain
https://alchetron.com/Dan-Sartain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEJP5S_cATY
https://open.spotify.com/track/6NArYUdOr4tBXdZyYoxDzO

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    A Golden Name, For A Naming Dame! GOLDIE HARVEY #WomensHistoryMonth2021

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Naming Wellness: Eddie Constantine

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Performance Tales: Singing Through The Elders, Toto Bissainthe-Papa Loko #Haiti #WomensHistoryMonth

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.