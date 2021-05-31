Weekend Imagination Wellness: Richard Allen “Blue” Mitchell #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Imagination often comes best when we do not see certain things. Sometimes, all it takes is the closing of our eyes. Eyes are healing, when we permit them to rest. Oh yes! It’s a beautiful, harmonical, and peaceful factor. The closing of our eyes is another layer into the world of “fiction” and imagination’s timing. You do it the best when you fall asleep. Oh, what a treat it truly is!

Other than sleep, and simply daydreaming, there are other reasons and rationale for why we close our eyes. Sometimes, it’s about the beauty of reflection and calm. It’s about permitting oneself to get lost in the world of creativity. Oh, how majestic, it truly feels! Seeing new sounds and hearing new sights! Should you be a visual artist, or a musician, one is likely to experience those different opportunities for creativity! Closing your eyes just for the enchantment of love’s well wishes. Closing your eyes in order that you feel mesmerized by the wealth of creativity and holistic nourishment, when your eyes are closed. Yes! It feels all too grand!

When songs don’t have the musical decorations of lyrics, there is a grander blessing, at hand! It all goes to the treasure of interpretation! Instrumental ballads provide us with an even grander opportunity of moving and navigating through imagination’s delight. Providing more opportunities for creative wonder, and wellness. For once, you don’t have anyone telling you how you should think for a particular song. In fact, you are granted the opportunity of moving your own persona, through the beat, and tune! Furthermore, you can have the pleasure of navigating your own perception, through the song. What do you see, hear, and taste? It’s a miracle! And miracles are born, every single, day!

So, what happens when we have a song, which addresses the very artistry of closing one’s eyes? What does it feel like? How does it feel? What does it feel like? Can you feel yourself taking on another desire? Another level of emotional and spiritual ecstasy, when it comes to that level of creativity? Should there be another layer of treasure and tenderness, what would one see?

One of the beautiful things regarding music is its ability to take us into that greater world. There is another wellness factor, regarding the level of healing we are meant to be! How beautiful, indeed! How empowering! After all, in the realm of music, there comes a time when they need to go deeper. Taking on that Heavenly vibe of serenity! Seeing through Yahweh’s eye, and that aura of infinite blessings and wonders! Yes! There comes a time when our perception of an instrumental song is layered, with our specific persona! In fact, it is a time for us to move through the instruments of healing-our personal journey of healing!

And so, let’s close our eyes! Have you ever imagined such a thing? Have you ever imagined your own movement, and how you would look should you walk into imagination’s grand paradise of treasures? Wow! How would such an experience feel? Divine! Heavenly! A gem in the Universal Heaven’s and majesty of delight! What a blessing! Of course, through such a journey, it’s befitting to, close your eyes! Remember the power in stripping the unseen! How does it make us feel when we are in the comforts of eyes closed? How does it feel when we a granted peace, through our comforted eyes? Certain songs are granted for just that! And my, what a passion of movement, indeed!

