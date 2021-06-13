Weekend Happiness: J.R. Cobb

They say that happiness is reserved for the young. Yet, why is happiness also enjoyed by the old? It’s an honest question worth the exploration! Sometimes, things are simply fashionable, through the entire lifetime! Certain human experiences never run out of style, no matter how often a person ages! It simply comes with the human experience! Happiness is a neverending cycle. When it completes one phase, it moves onto, the next! That’s the mastery of life’s very existence!

One of the most beautiful highlights of happiness corresponds to how it can be reflected upon, and reminisced! Not only is it a suitable wellness, for moving into another phase of our life, but it permits us to use an entirely different exploration, through every single moment we are here on this Earth!

One of the primary enjoyments of happiness is that we move through different emotional landscapes. We are happy on one day, and become sorrowful on the next! We can be jubilant in one phase, while feeling hostile, through another. That’s just the nature of life. Yet, somehow, we have to find our way back into happiness mode! Somehow, we have to get back into that method of moving through a more joyful time, than what we have been accustomed to. That’s just it! Happiness is supposed to get, happier! There is no better way around it. That’s just how it has to be!

And yes, you will make mistakes! They may not always be intentional. Nevertheless, they will happen. Mistakes will be made! You can’t get around it. Therefore, when listening to the song, “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,” foolishness can be interpreted as makin certain mistakes. Nevertheless, the entire point of making certain mistakes is to have grown from them. That’s the real deal, behind any of it! Give or take, we can also make mistakes when we are older. Let’s just hope they were not made when we were, young!

J.R. Cobb