Weekend Geographic Vibes: DJ Screw’s, Southside! #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Every city has its own thing. It’s know for a specific vibe-a particular style! While it has its natural elixirs, it’s the people, who bring those vibes to a particular area. Her/history has a way of manifesting certain vibes. It all depends on how the people, brought to the spacing, we’re able to implant their existence, within the space.

Fastforward to the modern times, and we are able to observe the different styles of cities, rural landscapes, and urban spheres. So, what gives a city, or area, its particular vibe? Could it be the culinary? Is it the specific linguistics? What about the trends? How about the fashion? Architecture? Residential living? The list goes on and on. Combine all of it together, like a bowl of New Orleans gumbo, and you have, VIBES!

Let’s take a trip down to the Southside-the Southside of Texas, that is! What is it about that part of the Southside, which appeases the local residents? Let it be known that Texas is the home of another, Black American musical form-known as, Chopped & Screwed! Originating from Houston, Texas-to be exact-you can’t deny its unique, vibe. After all, it’s reflective of the laid back aura, found in Southern, Black American areas. Of course, we give credit, where credit is due. Chopped & Screwed belongs to Houston, Texas!

Certain songs have a way of moving through different timbers, flows, rhythms, and styles. Bring on different artists into the track, and you have an exciting, musical recipe. Southside groovin’ gives anyone the vibes of moving through another level! You think of slow cars. You think of moving through life, with coolness on one’s mind. You think of many different things. There are myriad visuals, as it connects to the momentum, within Southside spacing. There are different layers, different conversations, and different grooves. In the Houston Southside, a simple way of livin’ slowly transforms into a cultural awakening. It’s a cultural revolution, at best! Low rides and slow vibes! Welcome to Houston’s Southside!

DJ Screw