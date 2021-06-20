Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Weekend Geographic Vibes: DJ Screw’s, Southside! #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Finding One's Vibe and Making It Their Own! A Look Into "South Side Groovin," By DJ Screw!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Every city has its own thing. It’s know for a specific vibe-a particular style! While it has its natural elixirs, it’s the people, who bring those vibes to a particular area. Her/history has a way of manifesting certain vibes. It all depends on how the people, brought to the spacing, we’re able to implant their existence, within the space.

Fastforward to the modern times, and we are able to observe the different styles of cities, rural landscapes, and urban spheres. So, what gives a city, or area, its particular vibe? Could it be the culinary? Is it the specific linguistics? What about the trends? How about the fashion? Architecture? Residential living? The list goes on and on. Combine all of it together, like a bowl of New Orleans gumbo, and you have, VIBES!

Let’s take a trip down to the Southside-the Southside of Texas, that is! What is it about that part of the Southside, which appeases the local residents? Let it be known that Texas is the home of another, Black American musical form-known as, Chopped & Screwed! Originating from Houston, Texas-to be exact-you can’t deny its unique, vibe. After all, it’s reflective of the laid back aura, found in Southern, Black American areas. Of course, we give credit, where credit is due. Chopped & Screwed belongs to Houston, Texas!

Certain songs have a way of moving through different timbers, flows, rhythms, and styles. Bring on different artists into the track, and you have an exciting, musical recipe. Southside groovin’ gives anyone the vibes of moving through another level! You think of slow cars. You think of moving through life, with coolness on one’s mind. You think of many different things. There are myriad visuals, as it connects to the momentum, within Southside spacing. There are different layers, different conversations, and different grooves. In the Houston Southside, a simple way of livin’ slowly transforms into a cultural awakening. It’s a cultural revolution, at best! Low rides and slow vibes! Welcome to Houston’s Southside!

DJ Screw

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/464715255271550434/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DMvaxNhh44k
https://open.spotify.com/track/3LqvNb136BFhmi0exqpsZ8

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Business Animation and Marketing Sense, With Marissa Hayes!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Monday Water Jazz Tunes: Mae Barnes #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Caleb George/Unsplash
    Community//

    Good Vibes Inspire For Generations To Come

    by Dr Andrea Shakarian, DC, CHt
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.