Weekend Feature: Coupe Cloue-Myan Myan #Haiti

What is the power of the word? How does it transform the lives of those, who use them? When the word is placed into music, and the right words, for that matter, how do the words begin to shine? How do they reveal their colors and sparkles to the world, and to those who are listening to it? Yes, my Dears. There is something about particular voices, and the people who perform them, which allows words to move in a way, that their sparkle and nurture is illuminated. Now, that creates such a delicate conversation. Music and beats have a way of getting words to reveal their own artistry. Throughout different timbers, energies, and vocal textures, there is something about how an artist sings, which permits them to showcase the visual artistry (i.e. designs, timbers, and patterns) of words. That’s a hidden gem, which is not been highlighted or conversed upon. It’s a gift that very few singers have. How are they able to do it? How are they able to reveal the hidden artistry of the words they sing? Closing our eyes again, for another time, it is as if the words have transformed into a kind of vocal painting. The atmosphere is a vocal palette. Every breath is an espousing of a particular design and masterpiece. You can imagine the music painting itself, as it lays on a blackened palette. It is a misty palette, which is reflective of the Universal guise. Every note, every sound, and every pitch is crafted and reflected within the pitch, that we yearn to manifest. The projections of sound and its wellness continues to move through different patterns.

When you come to hear the vocal richness of certain singers, you begin to understand how they are able to paint with words. Songs don’t sound good, simply for the pleasures of, sounding good. Every pitch and each tone is decorated with silk. There are a number of gems, which are coming to be painted, and presented for the public ears. Then, there is the role of water and nature! These two entities have a way of doing such things. They have a way of bringing out that musical abundance, and decor, in which many listeners seek. They have that level of eloquence and vocal tact, about them. Furthermore, there are so many patterns and unique trends, which comes to ensure they are able to navigate through the different layers of musical artistry. There are various treasures to be manifested, in the world of music. A number of beauties and treasures creates a certain perspective and layer for artistic movement. You sense it with their voice. Those artists, who truly use the rhythms, patterns, and elegance of nature to navigate through a song, or create a song, bring blessings and vibes to the space! An area becomes calmer and sweeter, whey they illuminate their voices to a greater level. In fact, the people become elevated-spiritually, emotionally, and physically-when upon hearing their voice. Of course, that is a wellness factor, in its own right.

The power of the word is legendary. It is as old as time’s well-being. As spring is in the air, perhaps, we can sense the interpretation of those floral arrangements, through the voice of Haiti’s own. . .

COUPE CLOUE