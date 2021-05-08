Weekend Fashion: Karen Alexander

Fashion is more than just showing off. In fact, there are many themes of emotional, mental, and physical shades of well-being to the fashion world! Furthermore, it brings an intriguing discussion on why we choose to wear the kinds of colors, designs, layers, and patterns, that we do. There is always a more artistic, Universal, and aesthetically-pleasing layer, to it all. That’s for sure. Furthermore, should a person come to an even deeper understanding, they will come to know that clothes have a certain story to tell. Never should we sit by and allow their stories to be, untold. It could be particular items, which takes us to a particular time in our lives. There are certain memories for a certain dress, pair of pants, or even a pair of accessories, which provides us with those ample opportunities for a good, ol’ fashion reminiscing.

Should we rewind back to the very treasures of childhood, we can remember just what it felt to treasure a special pair of shoes. Specifically pleasing, comes to the world of little girls, and our favorite pair of shoes. Why did we like them? What was it about this particular pair of shoes, which permitted us to feel so good about who we were? Was it the color and how pretty it was? Maybe it was the style of the shoe, and how it permitted us to match one of our outfits. Then, of course, there is the reason for a certain design or pattern, which matched our personality. Whatever the rationale for our favorite shoe, they always have an imprint in our hearts and Souls. That’s one of the blessings of their Being.

Another fascinating treasure of the music world, is that it keeps us connected to our past childhood fantasies. Clothes gave us that opportunity to play dress up, in the world of “pretend,” and “make believe.” We could live in the reality and the fantasy, simultaneously. It was always a beautiful, and precious, level of serenity. Intriguing, playful, and adventurous, indeed!

Little girls become young ladies. Finally, they transform into grown women. Yet, even in the context of womanhood, we can always cherish that little girl, inside. From time to time, we can even address the very treasures of our precious shoes. They were always there, with our little girls; walking with us through ever step of the way. They are our precious childhood artifacts; serving as the living testimony, in returning back to the pleasures of childhood.

There comes a time in every singer’s journey, where they have decided to go back to that realm of childhood’s domain. One in particular has decided to delve into the world of shoes-brown shoes, in fact! Now, traditionally, many would never associate brown shoes, with the treasures or wonderland of a little girl! However, for one singer, and her song, she has chosen to establish brown, as a girlish color! There are different reasons for this. We should know. Just remember that every color has its own precious story. From the sound of it, it’s obvious that one singer-songwriter decided to dust off her shoes, in order to experience the fantasy, all over again. Evidently, these shoes have a particular magic to them. Brown and as rich as the Earth’s traces! Giving off a rich, nutritious, and Earth-seeping vibe! What did the little girl inside, years ago, dream of when she wore these “brown shoes?” What worlds did she get to travel to when she put on these brown shoes? Well, we were not there, which is why we should hear her song; taking heed to her story, very well! Brown, magical worlds, and the shoes that carried her, to, them!

