Wednesday’s Galaxy Wonders: Patrice Holloway #BlackAmericanHer/History360

That Universal decor is sacred and beautiful. In fact, its one of the most soothing treasures that humanity has for exploration. What makes it such a haven of mystery is that we know, so little. And, there is always much to explore and experience with it. It’s extremely Divine! In fact, there are different things which have yet to be explored in the realm of Universal mystery. The Universe. Different galaxies. An infinite wealth of phenomenon, that humanity has yet to have discovered. Humanity will never get bored. From the information that we do know of, we know only so little. And with the little that we do know, look at how much beauty we have manifested. In the world of visual artistry, music, theater, and other forms of creativity, just examine what we have managed to manifest. Look what beauty, we have managed to bring into the world! That alone should bring in the smallest level of titillation and excitement for future avenues of the performing arts. And as we continue to discover more of the unknown, the creativity will continue to amplify and increase.

When we think about the planet Venus, automatically, we think about, love! Love stories. Love poetry. Ancient mythology and what the ancients, knew. These concepts never seem to get old. Through different musical genres, you consistently hear them-in different themes and tales. When you bring in the texture of R&B, there is something about love, which truly resonates with the Soul. Looking the her/history of R&B, we could articulate it as being that soothing nectar, which brought healing for Black America, during painful times. In fact, it was one of those musical sources of joy and good fun. And, of course, it performed our love stories and tales. Yes, Baby! We loved! And still lovin.’ So, when we add that ancient arena of spiritual love, in the mix, the richness of R&B becomes amplified! The sound is smoother and that Earthly and Universal vibe, comes into an intricate mix!

Venus houses the energy of love. If a love that you have experienced could bring with you that holistic touch, how would you feel? Let’s go deeper! Would it feel that you have reached that Universal wonderland of passion? A place where troubles are all behind you. A space where fun and simply vibin’ are all around you. Would it be a place where love’s pains only happen in Earth’s passing? Just how hip and flowing would it be? If you could imagine Venus dancing to a particular tune, what would the song portray? And especially during that 50’s and 60’s era, how would it be? Lastly, if a party-love’s party-could happen on Venus, what tune would it play? Ah! The imagination of music’s sound! For one late R&B Songbird, I guess it would feel as if you were touching Venus! Just imagine the kisses of Venus touching you, in your party into love!