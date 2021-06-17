Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Wednesday’s Angels! Richard Pierce Havens #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

The Presence Of Angels In Human Form, and Their Lessons Of Earthly Love, Along The Way! Highlighting The Song, "Angel," As Performed By The Late, RICHIE HAVENS!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
They say that angels are among us. I would presume such to be, true! For, there is nothing more Soul-soothing, and Soul cleansing than having made contact with an angel in human form. They may be strangers. Some of them may sing a familiar tune. We have sacred angels, who are part of our family. In fact, they were purposefully implanted in our family, by the Most High for the safekeeping of our presence on this Earth. Finally, there are those precious angels, who engage with us, romantically. Their love is so passionate and strong, that we just don’t want to leave. As always, we want them, by our side!

We want them, to stay. Companionship awakens and reveals their angelic hue! So much for the notion of angels being separated from the human world. They surround us in every part of our guidance. Angels watch over us in the Heavens, and come to guide us while asleep in Earth’s womb. Angels are among us, and their beacon of light is a lesson, in love!

So, now, we are back to the angels in our lives; our romantic interests or partners. Isn’t comforting to always have them by our side? Isn’t it awakening to wake up next to an angel; knowing just how true their motives for being with us, are? Isn’t it precious to be in the arms of an angel?

When our romantic angels leave for a certain time, there is an emptiness, inside. When that all takes place, it’s important to reflect upon the improvement stage. How do I permit myself to get better in their absence? That way, upon their return, we have amplified our own energies to match their angelic hue. The last thing that angels need are energy drainers. These blessed creatures of Heaven’s gardens should inspire us to greater heights. Our vibrational levels should increase, through an angelic presence. With that in mind, let us prepare for our own romantic angels. For when they fly away, they will always return; hopefully to a more improved companion, who matches their angelic decor!

Richard Pierce Havens

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/384635624400354730/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_sh–EEdYWY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Qk0lWGeXydDvfrDufDQ9p

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

