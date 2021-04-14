Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Wednesday Musical 🎶🎶🎶🎵 Spotlight: Emma Carus

Illuminating Magic Within The BIG APPLE! A Look At Early Nineteenth Century, Broadway Star. . .EMMA CARUS!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Broadway and theater have an enchanting way for conveying life’s troubles, don’t they? Life’s joys and life’s sorrows. There are certain measures, which come into play when performing a character, onstage. Centerstage. Lights. Camera. Action. Take note, everyone! The truth of the stage, is that you can’t lie in it. You can’t lie when the people see you. You are forced to reveal a certain character and how they are reflections of your own right. Theater, Broadway, and reality are inrertwined. They are not as separated, as we may think. In fact, they have a way of moving within a unique tracing. Fiction is not as separate from reality, as we may think. What is very magical about the aim of Broadway is that it is a full scale presentation of humanity’s participation, within Universal aesthetics and tales. It truly is. And, it will always stay that way.

Isn’t it wondrous for us to be awarded such an opportunity? What a treasure it is to have these myriad performances of art, and her spaces, depicted right before our eyes! How miraculous, indeed! When gifted with such tools, we are presented with a level of serenity and fulfillment. It nourishes our hearts and Souls, in being able to witness that Universal performance, on Earth! Before the roaring 20’s, and then some, we are witnessing a unique memory of what humanity had known, before we became, “educated.” Nevertheless, it’s a clear manifestation and performance, in what we are coming to learn.

We have those vaudeville and Broadway starlets, who understood the way, in how we were meant to be. They performed imagination and fiction ‘ s tales. Singing. Acting. Dancing. They had worked it all. Evenmore is how they ensured to keep it as elegant and as tender, as possible. It was their way of bringing fulfillment to their audiences, and getting them to comprehend the art of entertainment. Furthermore, it brought a measure of calm during the times of The Great Depression, and others. For one particular dame, we moved to yearn more about the Ziefield Follies, and the vaudeville world of the late 1800’s and the early 1900’s.  Such dames highlighted just how vibrant it was in understanding that New York City was more than a money making tool. In fact, it was a foundation for art, itself.

She was a contralto singer, from New York City. She made a number of appearances on the roof of The New York Theater. In fact, a great portion of her work took place there. Such included performances in The Follies Of 1907. There was also a performances of her spacing in Chicago, which also connected its way back to New York City. Her name is an auspicious one. And, she is none other than. . .

Emma Carus

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/16044142407744419/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark8
https://bizarrela.com/2017/09/emma-carus/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

