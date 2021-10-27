Wednesday Morning’s Lovey, Dovey Call: Rosita Serrano 🇨🇱

Love can be as angelic as a dove. Graceful, innocent, and full of musicality. If a dove were to sing love’s intriguing gems, what would it look like? How would it feel? Love is as graceful, and is a nutrition of the Earth’s cycle. For it moves through different layers of life’s rotation. In the rhythm of a dove, it flies through different channels and paths. In the Spirit of the dove, it establishes its own path.

Tonight as the moon rises silver above the sea, I long for the harbor where you wait for me

Do you, for I know you sorrow when we’re apart, I wish I could send a messenger from my heart

Then you may find a dove waiting at your window, singing a song of love to you at your window,

Let it come in and and there as it flies above you, know that it’s heart is mine and it sings, I love you

Let your sorrow take wings,

Let your heart ever sing love

As you cherish the memory of our love, that a dove may bring

Then you may find a dove waiting at your window, singing a song of love to you at your window

Let it come in and there as it flies above you, know that it’s heart is mine and it sings, I love you

If only people treated hearts with the tender wings of doves. If only we nourished the Spirits of our hearts with the same nurture of, doves. Then, and only then would we understand the true meaning of, love. Then, and only then would be comprehend the meaning of those simple words, I love you!

For many cultures around the world, doves are symbolic of, peace. Then, there is also their symbolism, in connection to the very Spirit of, love. What is it about their presence, which invites the loving Spirit, within certain cultures? Reflect on that for a moment.

So, here we are in the telling of song. For not only does song move us into the surrender to love, but we get to fly right, through. And, entering in, is an enchantment for love’s delight. She moves us in ways we may have never experienced. Vocally, when the angelic presence of one vivacious singer enters in, we come to feel the very meaning of love’s ability to float and charm our way, through. What a blessed presence, and meaning for love’s intimate foundation of Divinity!

This time, we hear the reflections of love, through a Chilean sound, and oh what an Earthly tale it has come to be! Love is as soft and floating as a dove. The waters lay comfort to her very, flight! Through its tender softness, and embrace, we are permitted to flying right through it. Can you imagine this level of softness, and its Earthly rhythm and gentility? Not only can you imagine it, but you can hear it, through song. For she sings the rhythm and texture of love. It’s a precious, holistic, and nurturing thing. Glittering in the minds, hearts, and Spirits of those listening to it. Love is Divine, and it’s a oneness, through it all! The song is entitled, “La Paloma.” Translation: The Dove. It’s a 1938 performance, and she sings of love to us, all!

Rosita Serrano