Wednesday Morning Wellness Poetry: A Ladybug’s Tale-Rosita Serrano 🇨🇱

Fly away, Dearest Lady, it’s time you begin to tell the tale

For life awakens you Dearest Lady, and you know the gardens, so very, well

Move through the sunny softness, for the sweetness of a delicate hue

Color your treasure gentle Lady, and know you are the reasons for why my skies are, blue

Adios Mariquita Linda! May the early morning sky be your guide

You are the essence in what dreams are made of; your quiet nature flies over water’s tides

They confuse your size with weakness, and this we know so well

So, move through your precious timber, and bring in that silent tales

Adios Mariquita Linda, take aim in all you must bare, there is a loving essence within you and it is as gentle as the softest, hair

Fly away gentle Lady, your love is a tiny heart of the Divine

Just make sure you are loved, precious Lady, for in my heart, you are, mine

Rosita Serrano