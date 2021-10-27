Contributor Log In
Wednesday Morning Startup Wellness-The Red Rooster: Rolando Alarcon 🇨🇱

Morning Wake-Up Through Intimacies Of A Rooster's Tune! ROLANDO ALARCON and His Performance Of, "El Gallo Rojo!" 🇨🇱

It seems to be a Universal reflection, and tradition, for the starting off of the day, with the roosters sound. 🐓 It is his crowing, which initiates that morning has come. It is the sound of a new day and a new cycle. How one moves throughout the morning, preparing oneself for the morning, is a telling in its own right. The rooster crows as an awakening, that we are in a new timing. A new sound, a new day.

So, your morning coffee is in hand, and it moves to awaken one into a higher state. It’s a higher sensory of reflection, calm, and embrace for the coming events, ahead. Now, many people may take this sound for granted; seeing it as merely a normal thing-an every day occurrence. However, there is a wellness to this sound. For the red rooster’s crow reminds us of our natural connection to the Earth. We depend on Mother Nature. Without her, we are lost. Therefore, it is imperative that we find nourishment through her guidance; nourishment in preparation for the day. Remember that we are not disconnected from her; not by a long shot. What a perfect way to remind us, than a roosters crow! 🐓

If we could use one song, which reminded us of the imperative nature of the rooster, what would it be? How would we see ourselves in the tender nature of a roosters sound? How would we permit this reminder to flow throughout our minds, bodies, Spirits, and Souls? With coffee in hand (another form of Earth’s grounding), we come to envision our days a little differently. They are much smoother, more relaxed, and layered with the emotional tenderness, of our choosing. If we were to envision ourselves moving through the day, in a more relaxing way, how would we choose to move throughout this day?

Here is a song of the red rooster. You will notice its fascinating tale. For, it immerses through the different patterns of life’s intimate reflections. It moves through them, very well. 🐓 🐓 “El Gallo Rojo” is the name of the tune. From a Chilean persuasion, it moves so intricately, in the performance of a rooster’s morning story. Peace is its morning glory, and we could all learn a thing, or two.

Rolando Alarcon

https://alchetron.com/Rolando-Alarc%C3%B3n
https://youtu.be/-Au5rEnKle0
https://open.spotify.com/track/0wCxlQvABX0bt0TKuUpkQl

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

