Wednesday Morning Of Love’s Unmeasured Abundance: Vicky Mosholiou 🇬🇷

Can love be measured? That is a question, in which many have yet to answer; nevertheless, ponder upon. However, it is a question worthy of answering. Therefore, let’s ask it, again. Can love be measured? Some say it comes through actions. Others may believe it comes through words. There are those, who may keep a list of all the loving actions, which have been given to them. However, is it true that love is limited in this way?

Oh, the human ego! If only we had control over things, in the way that we think that we, do! Yet, life has a different telling. The things of most value can never be measured. Their power is too vast, too expansive, and they cannot be restricted to small scales of measurement. It’s unfortunate that human ego has limited itself to the gates of control. When you want to control something, or someone, you miss out on the beauties of their magic. You miss out on the infinite freedom of this thing called, love.

When a person acknowledges, that they are unable to measure their love for another person, it’s one of the most rewarding passions for love. As, during that time a person is made vulnerable. When you love another individual, one has no problem being vulnerable; none at all. And so, you are forced to tell the world 🌎 about this romantic state.

I do not know how much I love you

I do not know how much I love you

Love has no measure

It is higher than the sun

It is higher than the sun

And it does not reach her eye

Such a measure of love is truly an epic win. It’s a love, which has been found within fairytale and legends. It’s also a love, which moves beyond the traditional. This measurement of love, and its connection to the Earthly and Universal realms, is gifted from Heaven’s domain. Furthermore, they are also presented with a sense of wonder and mystique. This explanation of love, along with the sun, moon, skies, and depictions of Heaven’s domain are connected to the presence of Heaven’s favor. A description for this magnitude of love is something one finds in ancient her/history, within paintings, famous sculptors, and the other elaborate tales of the visual and performative arts.

It was a spark in the beginning

And a crumb of rain

And the spark became fire

And the sea is the drop

The love that bound us

The love that bound us

The love that bound us

He will not experience pain

What’s so mesmerizing are the lyrics within this song. It is a song 🎵, which is called “Den Xero Poso S’Agapo.” One late, Greek songstress highlights its beauty. Furthermore, she performs it with such hidden passion, that it gives the perfect anecdote into a holistic, morning wake-up call. For when you are in love-truly and deeply in love, there is a shift in how you see life. And, when that love is re-connected to a grander understanding than one’s own Being, one can’t help, but to experience enlightenment in one’s Earthly journey and purpose. You are here to go through love’s journey, in order to learn its lessons with different people. Each of those individual persons have traces of the one, within them. Your interaction with them is slowly pushing you towards, the one.

We are two droppers

We are two droppers

From the same tap

It was a spark in the beginning

And a crumb of rain

And the spark became fire

And the spark became fire

And the sea is the drop

One of the fascinating attributes of such a vulnerable love is how it aims to reconnect to that infinite power of love. I love you and I want you to come with me, on this journey. I want you to come in our collective experience of Universal love. We love through water. We nourish with the seas. The land is our palette for lovemaking. It channels through the haven of love’s Divine. Love moves through mountains. It nourishes the valleys, below. So, when she professes such a love, it’s beyond a world, in which human time cannot, convey. It’s beyond human capability and control. The only way to get there is to be vulnerable, while releasing of control.

Vicky Mosholiou