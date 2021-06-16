Wednesday Morning Meditation: Amalia Mendoza #Mexico

Nights are supposed to be enchanting. After all, beautiful memories happen within the course of the night. Yet, things don’t always happen in that way, do they? Nighttime, just like daytime has its predictions. Things don’t always go according to plan. Thus, we are forced to examine a different experience in the nightly skies.

When people meditate upon night’s comforts, different images, arise! I, for one, have had my own nightly adventures. Long walks by the Nile River. Adventures of playing in the Mediterranean Sea. Hanging out by the Downtown plaza, during my undergraduate study abroad experience in Guanajuato, Mexico! Writing in my diary, during a long night on the Metro train station. Countless other reflections, come to mind! Life definitely has its charms! The quiet timbers of the night simply made things much more intimate. It was the intimacy, which enriched, the experience! Let’s not forget how treasures of the night has the power of painting those silent jewels. After all, silence can be a golden experience.

Other nights may not be as golden. And, that’s where night’s comforts are displayed.

When a bad night occurs-or a good night goes wrong-a person is likely to experience the ugliness of evening’s existence. During the night time, break-ups occur. Heartache sustains, itself. And despair runs, array. Yes! I have had those nights, as well. Of course, one of such comes with heartache.

Sitting outside, in the comforts of night, I have often reflected on why the Most High created such a thing, as night! Furthermore, why is night so often demonized within certain places of the world? Why? Just as other things, people don’t really understand it. There are so many taboos, which have been pressed against the night. What is there to offer next?

When moving into another realm of nighttime’s painful bliss, remember that it is how we get through the night, which determines our very vibes! Night is a treasure. Even in pain, there are teaching moments. So, let us pause and reflect. How often have you taken a mental return to a painful night? Furthermore, what have been your moments of using night as a healing anecdote, when the pain is too much to bare? What has been the song of that very journey? What has been your song for that journey of nighttime’s pain? For now, let’s sit with “La Noche De Mi Mal.” For there is a bittersweet story, within this nightly tune!

Amalia Mendoza