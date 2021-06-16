Wednesday Morning Love: Juan Gabriel #Mexico

For so many reasons, we as human, embrace! We embrace during times of joy. Times of sorrow when needing another Spirit to support our grieving positioning. A mother and her holding of her child. Families gathering together in order, to pray! Yes! The fascinating experience regarding hugs is how they are versatile, in their use. There are many different stories to the overall artistry of hugs. Layer by layer, and piece by piece, we unveil their treasures. Stories are telling!

Any song highlighting the artistry of embrace is a tale of passion and healing. It’s a wellness story, for hugging is the transition of energies. Should the energies be healthy between two people, we experience another awakening of Universal exchange and the explosion between two energy patterns. Hugging can erase any pain. Furthermore, it moves through emotional barriers, for persons suppressing their emotions. The magic of a single hug is phenomenal. The power of an embrace is that it restores a person’s humanity. Many people walk around angered, and broken, simply because they have not received that energy!

From time to time, it’s imperative for many to be reminded on the significance of an embrace. The arts and music have a way of doing such. When the song is performed intriguingly, and with the grace it deserves, one can’t help, but to experience its many wave of blessings. Hugging is a form of Spiritual restoration. Take note on the very word, restore!

So, imagine preforming this song for the viewing of a full audience! The choir is in the back. Furthermore, the musical ensemble is displayed out in full. There are enough musical tools to go around, when it comes to channeling that love back into the audience. Never forget that music is meant to heal! Yes. It is for the sake of entertainment purposes, but it is also for the healing of broken Souls. That’s the very nature and treasure of its existence! So, how do we begin to heal? The very first step is choosing to receive!

So, for now, let’s enter into a journey of reception. Feeling the healing touch. The very process, and journey, we can converse upon, for another time. For now, let’s just FEEL, and feel it, well!

Juan Gabriel