Wednesday Morning Awakenings: A Song’s Purpose-Victor Jara 🇨🇱

People have their very reasons for singing. Some sing for sheer entertainment. Some sing for the joy. And yet, others sing for the purpose of blessings other blessed Souls, who happened to have been immersed in their presence. There are spiritual blessings in the performance (and singing) of a song. Too many people miss out on the reality of musical blessings. They forget that music is meant to elevant Earth’s sector, within the Universal. When there is elevation in the Earth, there is elevation among humanity. Oh, what a blessed, and Divine awakening, the very presence and gentility of music!

We are continuing to navigate through the waters of Chile! Chilean lands, too, have their auras of holistic wellness.

Let’s also be reminded, how some people perform with the intentions of “showing off;” titillations of the ego! Such is not the purpose of music, either. So, what is the purpose (and performance) of a musical song. How does it feel? What is the euphoria, in connection with their existence?

I do not sing for singing, nor for having a good voice

I sing because the guitar makes sense and is right

Has a heart of Earth, and wings of little dove

It’s like holy water, holy glories, and sorrows

Here my song was embedded, as Violeta said; working guitar, with the smell of Spring

That is not a rich man’s guitar, nor anything that resembles; my song is from the scaffolding, to reach the stars

Isn’t it a pleasure to experience the true nature and beauty of music. In many ways, the musician and singer is a healer. Their purpose is to perform wellness for the masses of people. People come to receive healing! Music’s Universal awakening, and connection, grants people this opportunity. Through the layers of music, people experience, healing! There is no question about it.

When examining particular lyrics within the song, one notices a few things. For starters, one comprehends the blessing of music not being exclusive for any particular group. Should you hear the lyrics, correctly, it becomes very clear. Music is not the ownership of the elite. It is not restricted from particular groups. Not at all. At the heart of it all, music comes to serenade us, through. And, so very often, it comes through the, common man. Never underestimate its power, should it come from a marginalized source. Music is music. And, its music is intimately Divine! Never be fooled by the source!

The song is entitled, “Manifiesto.” It conveys an magical tale. In English, it translates as, “Manifest.” Surely, it is about bringing something into fruition. Whatever our goals may be, whatever the journey we may seek, the point is to manifest our heart’s desire. Of course, it is no quick process. Manifesting is about moving one into a holistic process. Things take their time. Slow and steady. Nevertheless, they do happen, should one move oneself in alignment with, fruition.

Begin the process with music, and manifiesto will surely, come!

Victor Jara