Wednesday Meditations: Trinh Cong Son 🇻🇳

Moving Into Another Realm, With Emotions To Stay! A Live Performance Of TRINH CONG SON and His Song, "Mot Coi Di Ve!" 🇻🇳

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
When you perform the essence of music, live, there are no secrets. A true musician, vocalist, and overall artist cannot hide their emotions. For the audience will feel it. Not only will they feel it, they will know if you are true to what you are performing; if you are true to the words. They will comprehend the authenticity of your performance to the energy of your lyrics. You cannot hide from the crowd; not by a long shot. They will know, and they will hold you, accountable.

One of the delicate spices of this performance by Trinh Cong Son is the applause of the audience. You may not know the language. You may be unfamiliar to the culture. Yet, you feel the energy when it comes to you. You can’t escape passionate energy, even if you tried. “Mot Coi Di Ve” is the song. You don’t know the meaning-at least for now. However, you do understand how the energy of one performer brings tears to an audience; touches them in ways in which they have never been touched, before. So, watch this performance; really watch it this time, around. We’ll see just how authentic the song will, sound.

Trinh Cong Son

https://alchetron.com/Tr%E1%BB%8Bnh-C%C3%B4ng-S%C6%A1n
https://youtu.be/p0eYNHrv0tg
https://open.spotify.com/track/3LHPKMhsxvuMZXDkOoQ1xG

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

