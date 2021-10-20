Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Wednesday Meditations Of Photography and Song: Trinh Cong Son 🇻🇳

The Healing Power Of Visiting A Place, Time, Or Space! TRINH CONG SON and His 1969 Performance Of, "Toi Se Di Tham!" 🇻🇳 🇺🇸

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

If there was a place and a time that you could return to, where would it be? Who would be there? What would you see? What is so auspicious about this place and time, and why do you yearn to return back there, again?

It’s one last time, for the sake of all times. Yet, you have to visit it, for one more time. Why is it so imperative that you return to this space? Why do you feel the awakening and precious ecstasy of re-visiting a place, where you once, belonged. Things are intriguing in that manner, aren’t they? Perhaps, certain places never leave our hearts. They never leave our minds. The memories may be happy. Never, they may be sad; filled with pain. Sometimes, one has to make another visit, just so that we heal the damage, needing to be, re-paired.

Even if it’s our first time visiting a particular area, there is a cleansing process, within our Spirits. It is a requirement. And yes, it’s so very needed if we are going to sustain out mental wellness.

Sometimes, we can visit places (while taking a mental cleansing), through photos. A simple stare of a photo moves us into a place of calm. If you are an artist, writer, photographer, thespian, or musician, you can comprehend what this means. So, let’s go there-even if it’s for a short time. Let’s go. We are more than likely to comprehend the journey, along the way. Let’s go there. We may not always have the time to visit it, any day.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/316377942568744873/

Trinh Cong Son

https://alchetron.com/Tr%E1%BB%8Bnh-C%C3%B4ng-S%C6%A1n
https://youtu.be/z8PXRnNW2YA
https://open.spotify.com/track/0RDY0tVFgLLUOcuAajnxwQ

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    (Photograph and Edits By Lauren K. Clark)
    Community//

    Day At the Museum!

    by Lauren K. Clark
    Community//

    Musical Travels For Healing Times!

    by Lauren K. Clark
    Community//

    Meghan Boehm of Meghan Bo Designs: “A woman who is motivated by her own success is very powerful, because she can lift up other women along the way”

    by Jerome Knyszewski
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.