Wednesday Meditations: Francis Bebey #Cameroon 🇨🇲

Brief Reflections Of FRANCIS BEBEY and His Performance Of, "Duala O Mulema!" Those Songs That Gets You Through The Day!

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
Those songs. Yes, those songs. They always play on. Coming on during the right time, when we need them, the most. Bringing that chill vibe and factor of love’s devotion. They stretch us into heights, that we could not possibly imagine. Pulling away from toxic realities, cleansing our thoughts, and granting us those necessary spaces for moving into a higher version of ourselves.

Sometimes, they happen during that quiet and restful lunch break, long needed. Next point? Those abrupt moments, when our worlds, and work lives, have gotten out of control. In the midst of being inside of an office space, where one cannot gain a holding on one’s multiple tasks, that song comes on, and you, chill!

The sound of the song is not boisterous. Subtle and steady elegantly moves through the day. There is nurture in these songs because they simply feel you. They feel you because, you are. Understanding that you need to be placed back in spiritual (and emotional) balance. They comprehend you because, you are.

You are. Be you. Embrace the naturalness of you. Sit still. Stay calm. Grant one song to move you away from the ecstasy of, harm.

Francis Bebey

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/827325394023241972/
https://youtu.be/IaiqLWBZcpA
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0mdmrbu5UZ32uRcRp2z6mr

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

