Wednesday Love Spotlight: John Battles

Love has a way of staying next to us, even when we don’t see it. For example, there is the presence of a long distance love! That could be across cities, states, regions, or nations. There is also the example of wanting a person to know that you are madly in love with them; feeling their every moment, dreaming about them, and so forth. You often wonder if they sense that you are in love with them. Do they know? Do they feel your presence, and overall sensory? That’s something to contemplate upon, as well. Regardless of this aura, in love, one can’t help, but to appreciate this very thing, called love!

There are different metaphors, when addressing the vibrance of love! One such correlates to those natural treasures, in connection to love! That’s just how it is. There are certain romantic symbols, which have been designed by the Heavens. Not only do they have their purpose in the Universe, but they also have a way of reminding us in just how precious love, truly is! In fact, the lyrics are telling, and they tell it, all!

You’re the smile on my face, or a song that I sing; You’re a rainbow I chase, on a morning in Spring; You’re a star in the lace of a wild willow tree;

In the green leafy lace, of a wild willow tree

Well, isn’t that fascinating? How euphoric, and pleasing, it must be to connect love to nature. Surely, such must be a reflection of the abundance of love’s timing. After all, isn’t love a grand gesture of the Creator’s love? Should we see a union as a reflection of the celebration of the Most High? Rainbows are a colorful array of artistic expression! That’s just how it is.

When love ends, there is a painful devastation in the heart. It means that all of the fun times, with that one person are over. And only left, are the memories! That’s it. It is very difficult to part ways; especially, when it means such a love has been watered for a very long time. Oh, yes! It’s very difficult. Nevertheless, all good things come to an end, don’t they? They often do.

What’s fascinating about the distance (or ending) of love, is that its auras can still linger on. No matter how near, or how far, the memories permit us to hold onto traces of that love. Stars. Rainbows. Winds. Clouds. The list goes on! All of such traces are reminders of love; loving us, along the way! It is an abundant expression, for nature’s guidance of us, into love!

John Battles