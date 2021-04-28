Wednesday Love: Etta James

The artistry of love requires time and patience. People often wonder what all of that time is about. Is there a perfect timing in how people are to fall in love? Does love happen randomly? Can people fall in love, at first sight? What is the time frame, trend, or perfect measure for falling in love? The beautiful thing about love is that it beats to its own tune. Love does not happen when we expect, or demand, for it to happen? On the contrary, love, is navigated between a special contract between the Heavens and Earth. Souls are aligned for a special purpose-a sacred purpose. When that purpose has been fulfilled, love may or may not move on. It all depends on fate, and what the Creator has designed. That’s why when it comes to love, we have to be ever patient! Love requires a certain coloring and rhythm. Yet, once two Souls have been aligned and sychronized together, an explosion in the Heavens comes to be.

There is a period time when our hearts come into an intertwining with the desire to love and be loved. It’s a waiting period. No doubt about that! However, when it comes to navigating with that period, the upside is how we gain the opportunity to do the necessary work, in preparation for love’s timing. And so, you do the spiritual, physical, and emotional work, in order to enjoy the journey-evenmore! That’s the other side, which is not often taught to the masses. Growth work can be fun. Way too many people do not understand that! There are certain nurtures, which require that we stay in a place of solitude, so that we are preparing ourselves, for love! Of course, we don’t know how long love will take? So, in love’s preparation, we enjoy the work and the journey, ahead!

Sometimes, waiting for love makes us question if we are even deserving of its healing nectar. When you have waited for so long, you may find yourself “giving up,” on love. However, love tests us in seeing just how badly we want it. Love challenges us to hold true to its very nature, and name. That’s the treasure and sheer amazement of love. Even if love feels far away, just hold onto it. Never let it go. Permit it the necessary timing, that it needs to reach you. Remember. It’s all about the timing.

What’s beautiful about falling in love, and that precious moment when the right one has come along, is how relieving it is. All of the emotional work is worth it! Such a relief can be loud or it can be silent. Yet, what can’t be denied is that love feels so good, after finally receiving it, when it has been absent for, so long! Have you ever held your breath for long, only to finally release and catch a breath of air? That’s what meeting love feels like. How Heavenly it feels!

Love can glide right in, like a smooth, musical string ensemble! OR Love can hit you with a bang of drums! Certain singers have preferred the former approach. That gentle, smooth, and silken texture of love blowing in front of you, like the winds preciding over the seas. It feels as if Heaven is whispering to you, when it does. At last! At last.

So, try not to rush the timing of love. Make sure that you take your time. Nourish yourself. Heal past pains from love’s failures. Enjoy the comforts of your own solitude. Live in the healing comforts of, YOU! Continue in that journey for doing the work, prior to love’s arrival. And, let the promise be made, that when love finally comes, it will be bold, and true! At last! At last!

Etta James