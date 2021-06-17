Wednesday Love: Big Dee Irwin #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Love is fickle! On the one hand, there are the bitter disappointments. They are the very moments when you feel you have given everything you have to a person, and it still isn’t enough. Then, hope whispers into your ear and tells you to give it another try. Love reminds you to never give up on its existence, even when things seem, hopeless. Just as humanity, love is ever improving. Always evolving into its most eloquent color.

Looking at older generations, and their stories of young love, is an auspicious sound! When it came to marriage, divorce was the last thing on their mind. In topping it off, people didn’t give up so quickly. A marriage, or serious coupling, was worth saving. Thus, people were obligated to stick through it; getting into the ring and making the fight of their lives, in order to make it, right! Sacrifices would have to be made. Forgiveness was a must. Should a painful memory come into existence, the screaming matches were permitted! Tears would fall. With enough release, and time’s grace, the pain would end, and a reconciliation would begin! That was love! It was not always pretty, but it was, real. When the love is real, you don’t give up!

Love is fickle! Yet, when the heart has made its decision, there is nothing else to do, but to keep on loving. Loving. And loving; until the love is restored!

Taking a musical time machine, you have to appreciate the 50’s and 60’s. There was something magical, surrounding that time period, when it came to professing love. There was something truthful about that time period, when it came to detailing the ugliness of love. Whatever the circumstances, the love stories were adequate reflections of the passionate realities. Specifically, when addressing those Black American perfumes of Bee Bop and older forms of R&B, you can’t help, but to tingle with fire. Lyrics were oceans of rivers, deep. The timber spoke eloquently, and with the rawness of truth-telling, that a man could tame. When a man said that he loved you-as a woman-you could feel the vibrations of love’s caramel nectar.

Regardless of one’s circumstances, troubles, or uncertainties, one thing is for sure. The heart knows what it wants, and there is nothing blinding it from so. Like a magnet, it is attracted to that energy, which complements its very existence. “Follow My Heart.” “Follow My Heart.” There is something so deliberate in love’s desire to exist. Love will fight to be! Love will move through myriad mountains and cross every valley. Love will fight to win!

During those points of breaking up, love finds a way to be calm, in the middle of storms. When one feels tempted to tear love apart-walking away because the fight is too much to bare-the heart will scream the name of love! For it is not blind, and moves to prove its faithfulness, through countless times. When arguments get heavier, love finds a way. When distance gets wider, love finds a way. When one finds oneself not truly being with the one they love, love always finds a way!

So, follow your heart, little Darlin.’ Just follow your heart, and let the richness of love, sink in!

Big Dee Irwin